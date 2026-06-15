GAP Spray Park Closed Until Further Notice

As of Monday, June 15, Granville County will close the spray park at the Granville Athletic Park (GAP) until further notice. All of Granville County is currently experiencing extreme or exceptional drought conditions, with exceptional being the most severe categorization used by the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA). County officials will continue monitoring drought conditions affecting Granville County and reopen the spray pad as conditions allow.

Full refunds will be issued to anyone affected by this closure who has paid to reserve the spray park. For more information, please contact the GAP Reservations office by calling 919-693-3716.