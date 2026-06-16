Lambdaplex Completes Independent Security Audit of Its Hedera Core Contracts with softstack

Softstack completed multi-round security audit of the Lambdaplex Core Contracts on Hedera, covering all three pillars of the protocol.

FLENSBURG, GERMANY, June 16, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- softstack , the leading European Web3 cybersecurity firm, has completed an independent security assessment of the Lambdaplex Core Contracts, the on-chain backbone of Lambdaplex's non-custodial trading protocol on Hedera. The expanded engagement covered three contract suites: the Vault, the Orders, and the Settlement layer. Across the full review, 22 issues were identified, with all findings addressed in close collaboration with the Lambdaplex engineering team.The audit combined manual expert review with automated security testing, focusing on the areas most material to a Hedera-native trading venue: signed-order authorization, share accounting and inventory rebalancing in the vault, oracle proof verification with Supra, IOC/FOK execution semantics in the Order Hook, and atomic settlement through the Hedera Token Service via cryptoTransfer. Every contract in scope was reviewed against the Lambdaplex security claims, including reentrancy protection, access control, replay protection, and oracle integrity.Quotes"Security is foundational to what we are building. The softstack engagement helped us harden the Core Contracts before we go to mainnet, and gave us the assurance we needed to go to market."— Matthew DeLorenzo, CEO, Lambdaplex"A meaningful audit does more than surface findings, it sharpens architecture and reduces real-world risk. Lambdaplex moved quickly, implemented every fix that was actionable. That is exactly how a serious team handles security."— Yannik Heinze, CEO, softstack GmbHAbout LambdaplexLambdaplex is a Hedera-native, on-chain trading protocol that enables high-performance, non-custodial spot trading with advanced order functionality at the account level. Lambdaplex embeds trading intent and execution rules into user accounts rather than centralized smart contracts. Limit, market, stop-loss, and take-profit orders are expressed as deterministic constraints enforced by the hook, while custody always remains with the user. The settlement layer finalizes trades atomically through HTS, with replay protection on signed orders and settlement hashes.For more information, visit www.lambdaplex.io About softstacksoftstack is a leading European Web3 cybersecurity company headquartered in Germany. The firm provides smart contract audits, penetration testing, and security consulting for blockchain protocols and web applications across multiple platforms. softstack is ISO 27001 certified and has audited protocols safeguarding over $100 billion in user funds.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.