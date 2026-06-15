utu Launches Tourist Privilege Programme at TimeVallée by Gübelin, Lucerne

SINGAPORE, June 15, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- utu, a travel retail platform that converts tourist tax-free refunds into upsized in-store privileges, today announced the launch of its Tourist Privilege programme at TimeVallée by Gübelin’s Lucerne boutique.

The programme gives international tourists a compelling reason to spend more before they leave - converting the value of their tax-free refund into an upsized in-store privilege, redeemable immediately at the boutique. utu does not touch the standard refund process; tourists continue to claim their refund at the airport as normal. The privilege sits entirely outside that process, creating additional spending power at the counter and incremental revenue for the boutique.

The privilege can be built from purchases made at TimeVallée by Gübelin, or from tax-free shopping done elsewhere in the city. In both cases, the tourist receives more to spend at the counter, and TimeVallée by Gübelin captures revenue that would not otherwise have closed.

“International tourists are already committed to spending. utu gives retailers a way to make sure that commitment lands with them,” said Ameer Jumabhoy, Co-Founder of utu.

“Our clients come to us for an experience that is considered and personal. utu adds something genuinely useful to that experience - without changing what makes it Gübelin,” said Hanspeter Abegg, Chief Financial Officer of Gübelin.

About utu

utu is a travel retail platform that converts tourist spending power into in-store privileges for luxury retail partners. The standard tax-free refund process is entirely unchanged.

utu.global

About Gübelin

Founded in 1854, Gübelin is a Swiss family-owned house with expertise spanning fine jewellery, timepieces and gemmology. The TimeVallée boutique in Lucerne serves international travellers seeking access to the world’s leading watch and jewellery brands.

gubelin.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.