Minister Byrne welcomes breakthrough on EU accession

Minister of State for European Affairs and Defence, Thomas Byrne TD, today (15 June) welcomed the progress made for EU candidate countries, Ukraine, Moldova, and Montenegro on EU accession.

Minister Byrne represented Ireland at the 2nd Intergovernmental Conferences, which saw the opening of Cluster 1 on Fundamentals, with Ukraine and Moldova.

Welcoming the breakthrough, Minister Byrne said: “EU enlargement is an investment in our European future. The opening of Cluster 1 on Fundamentals with Ukraine and Moldova is an historic occasion. It sends a positive signal to Ukraine and Moldova, and most importantly to their citizens. Earlier this year, I visited Kyiv and Chișinău, and from my consistent engagement with both the Ukrainian and Moldovan governments, I am deeply conscious of the extensive work that they have each undertaken to reach this significant moment. Over the past year, both countries have made remarkable progress to align their national legislation with EU law and advance in their EU accession process. This step, which Ireland strongly welcomes, is well overdue.”

The Minister added: “The Irish EU Presidency is committed to progressing the EU accession processes of candidate countries. Ireland is committed to facilitating the opening of all remaining negotiating clusters with Ukraine and Moldova, in the next six months. Enlargement is a merit-based process and, as recognised by the European Commission, Moldova and Ukraine have met the technical conditions for their opening.”

Negotiating chapters are divided in six thematic clusters: fundamentals; internal market; competitiveness and inclusive growth; green agenda and sustainable connectivity; resources, agriculture and cohesion; and external relations.

Minister Byrne also represented Ireland at the 27th Intergovernmental Conference, which saw the closure of chapter 2 on free movement for workers and chapter 28 on consumer and health protection, for Montenegro.

Commenting on this progress, Minister Byrne said: “The chapters we are closing today in respect of Montenegro’s EU accession cover an important range of EU rules, regulations and standards, from free movement of workers to consumer and health protections. These policies are of critical importance for Montenegro’s economy and society, and most importantly, will tangibly help the citizens of Montenegro.”

“Last year, I visited Podgorica to engage with the Montenegrin government. From my continued engagement with the Montenegrin government, I fully recognise the significant efforts made by Montenegro to align its national law with EU law, in these areas. During the Irish EU Presidency, we will advance the work of the Ad Hoc Working Party on Drafting Montenegro’s Accession Treaty. We want to facilitate Montenegro’s goal of closing all negotiating chapters by the end of our term.”

“I congratulate all EU candidate countries on the commitment and resilience they have demonstrated during this process. I encourage them to continue to pursue ambitious and sustainable efforts towards EU membership. Ireland looks forward to welcoming them and their citizens into the Union.”