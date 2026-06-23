Beyond the Buzz Podcast Marks 25 Episodes Exploring Which Trends Are Worth It

Dr. Tara Moroz hosts Beyond the Buzz, marking its 25th episode with “Are Wellness Trends Worth Your Time and Money?”

Short podcast helps curious adults decide which health, technology, and culture trends are worth their time, money, attention, or concern.

Many trends contain some signal. The better question is whether the evidence supports the time, money, attention, or concern they ask for.” — Dr. Tara Moroz, Founder and Host, Beyond the Buzz

CALGARY, ALBERTA, CANADA, June 23, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Beyond the Buzz Media ™, created and hosted by scientist and communicator Dr. Tara Moroz, will release the 25th episode of its short, evidence-informed podcast Beyond the Buzz on Tuesday, June 23, 2026.The episode, “ Are Wellness Trends Worth Your Time and Money? ”, reflects on the first 24 episodes and the patterns that emerge across health, technology, and culture trends.Across its first 24 episodes, Beyond the Buzz has explored topics including genetic-based diets, continuous glucose monitors, digital detoxes, sleep trackers, wearables, probiotics, cortisol, GLP-1 medications, influencer advice, money and wellbeing, sexual health, cold plunging, red-light therapy, detox cleanses, seed oils, peptides, AI-generated health content, mental health chatbots, and clinical research.The milestone episode asks a question that runs through the series: not simply “Does this work?” but “Is this worth it?”“Most trends are not entirely right or wrong,” said Dr. Tara Moroz, founder and host of Beyond the Buzz. “Many contain some signal, but the better question is whether the evidence supports the time, money, attention, or concern they ask for.”Beyond the Buzz is built around a simple audience promise: I do the research so listeners don’t have to. Each episode is under eight minutes and translates complex evidence into calm, clear bottom-line insight.The platform defines its work as Evidence Clarity: the disciplined synthesis of research into plain-language conclusions about what holds up, what remains uncertain, and what may be worth everyday attention.Unlike content that only reacts to headlines or summarizes individual studies, Beyond the Buzz uses a structured Hype + Evidence approach. Each episode looks at what people are hearing, what the evidence supports, and why the trend resonates culturally, psychologically, or practically.The podcast is paired with The Evidence Edit , a written companion that includes the full transcript, supporting sources, and a clarity poll. This gives listeners and readers a place to revisit the evidence, check the sources, and reflect on whether the episode helped them understand the trend more clearly.The 25th episode also highlights a recurring theme across the series: many popular trends feel persuasive before they are fully supported. Some provide insight. Some help in specific situations. Some are still evolving. But few deliver large, consistent, real-world impact for most people.Dr. Moroz brings decades of experience translating complex human research into evidence-informed insight. Through Beyond the Buzz Media, she applies that experience to everyday public conversations shaped by health claims, social media influence, emerging technology, and culture trends.Beyond the Buzz is available on major podcast platforms. Episodes, transcripts, and evidence are available at beyondthebuzzmedia.com.About Beyond the Buzz MediaBeyond the Buzz Media is an evidence-informed media platform helping curious adults decide which health, technology, and culture trends are worth their time, money, attention, or concern. Created by Dr. Tara Moroz, Beyond the Buzz includes a short weekly podcast and The Evidence Edit, a written companion with transcripts, sources, and a clarity poll.Educational content only. Beyond the Buzz Media does not provide individualized medical, psychological, or professional advice.

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