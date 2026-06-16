BE&K Building Group Announces Expansion Into Indianapolis

New office positions company to support growing demand for complex construction across key markets in Indiana and the Midwest

INDIANAPOLIS, IN, UNITED STATES, June 16, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- BE&K Building Group (BE&K) , a leading design-build and construction management services company with more than 55 years of experience delivering complex, high-performance projects across the United States, has announced its expansion into the City of Indianapolis. This strategic move reinforces BE&K’s commitment to serving clients in key growth markets while enhancing its ability to deliver innovative construction solutions nationwide.The new Indianapolis office, located in the College Park district at 8909 Purdue Road, Suite 210, will serve as a regional hub for BE&K’s operations, supporting projects across a range of sectors, including life sciences, advanced manufacturing, aviation and aerospace, mission critical, and other commercial markets. As Indiana’s economy grows and investments rise, this expansion will enable BE&K to continue to meet increasing demand for technically sophisticated design and construction services.“Indianapolis represents a dynamic and rapidly growing market with a strong business climate and exceptional talent pool,” said Frank Holley, Chief Executive Officer at BE&K Building Group. “Establishing a presence here allows us to better partner with our clients, deepen relationships in the region, and bring our proven project delivery approach to even more communities and regions.”The company plans to hire additional local professionals to build its Indianapolis-based team, focusing on project management, field leadership, and preconstruction services. BE&K is fully committed to engaging with local trade partners, suppliers, and community organizations, contributing to the continued economic development of its local and regional communities.Indianapolis has emerged as a strategic location for companies across industries due to its central geography, robust infrastructure, and business-friendly environment. BE&K’s expansion aligns with broader regional development initiatives and underscores the company’s long-term investment in the Midwest.“Our expansion into Indianapolis signifies not only our company’s growth, but it serves as an opportunity to share our culture of safety, collaboration, and problem-solving excellence with new clients and business partners,” added Pat Chisholm, President of BE&K Building Group. “We are excited to become part of the Indianapolis business community and contribute to the future buildout of this vibrant city.”At the core of BE&K lies its commitment to safety and to be more than just a design-builder and construction services provider. The company offers itself as a partner, problem-solver, and innovator for its clients, delivering solutions to resolve complex technical challenges. BE&K approaches each project with a fresh perspective, striving to exceed its clients’ expectations, regardless of scope. From start to finish, the company provides a customized approach that aligns with each client’s unique needs, including budget and schedule requirements, while handling every aspect of the construction process.BE&K is headquartered in Research Triangle Park, NC, and currently has additional offices in Chicago, Dallas, Greenville (SC), and Houston. For more information about BE&K Building Group and its services, visit bekbg.com ###

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