Announcing the Maritime Heritage Grant Program

The Maryland Historical Trust (MHT) is excited to announce the launch of a brand-new funding initiative dedicated to our state's maritime history. Backed by approximately $389,000 in grant funds from the National Park Service, this new program is designed to support education and preservation projects that protect Maryland’s historic maritime resources. Eligible applicants include local, state, and tribal governments, as well as nonprofit organizations, colleges, and universities.

The inaugural cycle for this program is now open, offering individual grant awards ranging from $10,000 to $100,000 (requires a 1:1 non-federal match).

Because this program operates under strict federal guidelines, work must be entirely completed by December 15, 2028 — no extensions will be granted. Potential applicants are strongly encouraged to review materials on the program webpage and contact program staff early in the planning stages for guidance.