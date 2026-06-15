iAmerica Launches Curated Hub for Practical AI Use Cases

iamerica

New platform iAmerica.app curates practical, scenario-based guidance on using artificial intelligence. Not just talk about it, actually do it.

iAmerica has real potential — practical, bilingual AI education done right. I believe this will be giant one day, and I'm glad to advise this team early on” — — Mark Madrid, Advisor to iAmerica

WASHINGTON DC, DC, UNITED STATES, June 15, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- iAmerica today announced the launch of iAmerica.app , an on-demand learning platform offering more than 70 courses on artificial intelligence, automation, and no-code tools, available in both English and Spanish.The platform is built around practical, hands-on learning rather than abstract theory — helping people apply AI tools directly to real tasks in their work and daily life. Course topics span AI fundamentals, prompt engineering, automation workflows, and no-code development, with new content added regularly as the AI landscape evolves.A team behind the curtainBehind iAmerica is a team of creators, researchers, and instructors who spend their time tracking new AI tools, techniques, and use cases as they emerge — often within days of release. Rather than relying on static, one-time course material, the team continuously tests new models, workflows, and platforms, then distills what actually works into clear, practical lessons.This "always learning, always teaching" approach reflects how the team itself works: using AI daily, running multiple projects and research threads in parallel, and treating the technology as a constantly moving target rather than something to learn once and set aside. The goal is for students to benefit from that same fast-moving curiosity, without having to do the searching and filtering themselves.Flexible access for every learneriAmerica offers flexible access: individual courses are available for $19 each, or learners can subscribe to All-Access for $19 per month to unlock the full catalog. This structure lets people start small — with a single course on a topic they need right now — or go deep with unlimited access as their interest in AI grows.Bilingual by designThe bilingual approach is central to iAmerica's mission. By offering the same quality of instruction in both English and Spanish, the platform aims to remove a major barrier that has historically limited access to AI education across North and Latin America. Course content isn't simply translated — each course is built to feel native in both languages."We believe AI is a leveler — it gives anyone, regardless of where they start, a real chance to compete and go further," said a spokesperson for iAmerica. "Making that education available in Spanish as well as English isn't an afterthought for us — it's core to closing the gap. The same goes for our content: we don't want to teach AI the way it worked a year ago. Our team is out there every week finding what's new, testing it, and turning it into something practical for our students."A platform built for how people work nowiAmerica's course design also reflects a shift the team has observed in how people increasingly work with AI: rather than focusing on one task at a time, users often run several threads of work in parallel — researching, drafting, reviewing, and iterating simultaneously. Several courses are built specifically to teach this kind of multi-threaded workflow as a learnable skill.Looking ahead, iAmerica plans to keep expanding its course catalog, with upcoming additions focused on emerging AI tools, industry-specific use cases, and deeper automation workflows. The platform's creators describe this as an ongoing project rather than a finished product — one that will keep evolving alongside the tools it teaches.iAmerica.app is available now at iamerica.app.

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