ClosedCast Launches Private Streaming Archive, Now Available on Roku

New platform helps families and organizations preserve meaningful videos before they disappear into forgotten folders, devices, and accounts.

HAYWARD, CA, UNITED STATES, June 15, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- ClosedCast today launched its private streaming archive, now available on Roku and the web. The platform helps families, churches, schools, teams, and organizations preserve and revisit important videos that often become scattered across phones, hard drives, cloud storage, and aging systems—a challenge the company calls “The Archive Problem.”“Most people don’t lose their history overnight,” said Jay Christian, founder of ClosedCast. “They lose it slowly as videos become fragmented across devices, accounts, and folders that are rarely revisited.”ClosedCast was created to address this problem by transforming years of recordings into organized, private streaming libraries that are easy to browse, share, and watch on web browsers, mobile devices, and television screens.Unlike public video platforms built around algorithms and engagement, ClosedCast is designed for preservation, privacy, continuity, and long-term accessibility.The company describes itself as a Private Streaming Archive rather than a video hosting platform.“Most technology helps people discover something new,” Christian said. “We built ClosedCast to help people return to what matters. Important videos shouldn’t disappear into forgotten folders, abandoned accounts, or social media feeds.”The newly released Roku app brings archives directly to the television, making years of memories, teachings, events, and organizational history accessible from the biggest screen in the house.ClosedCast is designed for organizations and communities that depend on long-term access to meaningful video collections. As recordings accumulate over time, many groups face challenges caused by staff transitions, changing technologies, and fragmented storage systems.“What happens when knowledge walks out the door?” Christian said. “ClosedCast exists to ensure important stories, lessons, and experiences remain accessible for future generations.”The company’s guiding principle is simple:Built for archives, not algorithms.About ClosedCastClosedCast is a private streaming archive designed to help families, churches, organizations, teams, and communities preserve meaningful video collections. Available on the web and through its Roku app, ClosedCast makes important videos easy to organize, share, stream, and revisit over time.For more information, visit ClosedCast.com

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