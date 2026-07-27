Hype Luxury Appoints Jon Colbeth, Former Rolls-Royce Motor Cars Americas President, as Strategic Advisor

Hype Luxury Names Former Rolls-Royce Americas President Jon Colbeth Strategic Advisor for North America

BANGALORE, INDIA, July 27, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Hype Luxury , the ultra-luxury mobility platform spanning private jet, superyacht, and ground transportation, today announced the appointment of Jon Colbeth as Strategic Advisor, North America.Colbeth began his career in third-party logistics across the US, Canada, and Puerto Rico, rising through two of the most demanding luxury brand environments in the world — BMW and Rolls-Royce.He joined BMW of North America in 2007, overseeing its US parts distribution network before moving into warranty leadership, then relocating to Stockholm in 2015 as Aftersales Director, BMW Northern Europe, where he built teams across cultures."American ultra-luxury clients expect more than access — they expect a brand that understands their lifestyle, their pace, and their standards. Hype Luxury is building a platform that finally meets that expectation, and I'm excited to help shape its growth in the U.S." — Jon Colbeth, Strategic Advisor"Jon has spent two decades inside the two brands that taught the world what ownership at the highest level actually means. That kind of discipline is rare, and having him on board is exactly the kind of milestone we are proud to build toward. As we grow in the United States, Jon is crucial to our story — not just for what he has done, but for the standard he holds us to every day. We could not be more proud to have him as part of this journey." — Raghav Belavadi, Founder & CEOHype Luxury operates on one conviction: true luxury is invisible. No price lists, no algorithmic upsells, no marketing funnels — only relationships, built one conversation at a time, the way the world's most trusted institutions are built: on reputation as the only product, and discretion as the only moat.Central to that model is Hype Luxury's presence in Dubai, the epicenter of Gulf luxury commerce, giving direct proximity to family offices and UHNW principals moving between the Gulf and North America.Colbeth's arrival continues a pattern of advisory appointments made deliberately, each chosen for proximity to rooms where clients already live.About Hype Luxury An ultra-luxury mobility platform offering private jet, superyacht, and ground transportation to UHNW principals worldwide. Operated by GoHype Technologies Pvt. Limited, headquartered in Bangalore with a hub in Dubai and active expansion across North America.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.