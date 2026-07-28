Texas Secretary of State Announces Houston Apostille Pop-Up Event

Austin, TX – Today the Office of the Texas Secretary of State announced it will offer apostille services in Houston during a one-day event on Wednesday, August 26.

"By bringing apostille services directly to the Houston area for the first time, we are making it easier for Texans to obtain the documents they need while continuing our efforts to better serve communities across our great state," said Texas Secretary of State Robert Howden.

Traditionally, Texans have been required to obtain apostilles either by mailing documents to the Secretary of State's Office or visiting the Austin office in person. The Houston pop-up marks the first time the service has been offered at a satellite location.

The Office of the Texas Secretary of State is the only agency that can issue certificates and apostilles to authenticate Texas public records such as birth certificates, marriage licenses, and probated wills for use outside the United States. Apostilles are commonly required for documents related to international business, education, adoption, marriage, and other legal matters abroad.

Appointments are required, and walk-ins will not be accepted. Appointment booking is available through the Secretary of State's website. Because appointment availability is limited, reservations close 72 hours before the event.

Event Information

Date: Wednesday, August 26, 2026

Time: 8:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.

Location: Texas Department of Transportation District Office

7600 Washington Ave.

Houston, TX 77007

Parking is available at the event location.

Appointment Requirements

Appointments are required; walk-ins will not be accepted.

Appointment reservations close 72 hours before the event.

Attendees must present their appointment confirmation email, either printed or on a mobile device, upon arrival.

Please limit groups to no more than two people.

Each appointment is limited to 10 documents per appointment, transaction, or person.

Payment Information

The apostille fee is $15 per document .

. Payment must be completed at least 72 hours before the scheduled appointment.

After booking an appointment, customers will receive a payment request from the Office of the Texas Secretary of State.

Payments cannot be accepted at the event.

Document Requirements

To qualify for an apostille, documents must:

Be issued by the State of Texas, or

Be properly notarized by a Texas notary public.

There are no exceptions to these requirements.

Individuals with questions about apostille eligibility or required documentation may contact the Office of the Texas Secretary of State.

Additional information and the Houston appointment booking link are available on the Secretary of State's apostille webpage.

###