Secretary Pablos Draws Constitutional Amendment Order For November 7 Election

AUSTIN, TX – Texas Secretary of State Rolando Pablos today drew the ballot order for seven proposed amendments to the Texas Constitution that will appear on the November 7 ballot. In order to appear on the ballot, the proposed amendments must be approved by at least two-thirds of the members of both the Texas Senate and the Texas House of Representatives. After the drawing ceremony, Secretary Pablos reminded all eligible Texans to register to vote in the November Constitutional Amendment election.



"The future of Texas is and will always be in the hands of Texans," Secretary Pablos said. "This year, Texas voters will have the opportunity to directly impact the Texas Constitution, and I strongly encourage all eligible Texans to register to vote so that they can actively participate in shaping the future of the Lone Star State."



Texans will have the opportunity to approve the following amendments with a majority vote:

Proposition 1 (HJR 21)

"The constitutional amendment authorizing the legislature to provide for an exemption from ad valorem taxation of part of the market value of the residence homestead of a partially disabled veteran or the surviving spouse of a partially disabled veteran if the residence homestead was donated to the disabled veteran by a charitable organization for less than the market value of the residence homestead and harmonizing certain related provisions of the Texas Constitution."

Proposition 2 (SJR 60)

"The constitutional amendment to establish a lower amount for expenses that can be charged to a borrower and removing certain financing expense limitations for a home equity loan, establishing certain authorized lenders to make a home equity loan, changing certain options for the refinancing of home equity loans, changing the threshold for an advance of a home equity line of credit, and allowing home equity loans on agricultural homesteads."

Proposition 3 (SJR 34)

"The constitutional amendment limiting the service of certain officeholders appointed by the governor and confirmed by the senate after the expiration of the person's term of office."

Proposition 4 (SJR 6)

"The constitutional amendment authorizing the legislature to require a court to provide notice to the attorney general of a challenge to the constitutionality of a state statute and authorizing the legislature to prescribe a waiting period before the court may enter a judgment holding the statute unconstitutional."

Proposition 5 (HJR 100)

"The constitutional amendment on professional sports team charitable foundations conducting charitable raffles."

Proposition 6 (SJR 1)

"The constitutional amendment authorizing the legislature to provide for an exemption from ad valorem taxation of all or part of the market value of the residence homestead of the surviving spouse of a first responder who is killed or fatally injured in the line of duty."

Proposition 7 (HJR 37)

"The constitutional amendment relating to legislative authority to permit credit unions and other financial institutions to award prizes by lot to promote savings."



For more information and resources for voting in Texas, visit VoteTexas.gov.

###