Secretary Nelson Announces Full Rollout of Texas Express Business Filing Services

AUSTIN — Texas Secretary of State Jane Nelson today announced the completion of the statewide rollout of Texas Express, making same-day and next-day processing available for all types of business filings.

"Texas has become the premier destination for businesses because we are committed to creating an environment where companies can succeed," said Secretary Nelson. "As more businesses choose to organize or relocate to Texas, our office is committed to providing the fast, reliable service they expect. Texas Express allows businesses to move at the speed of today's economy."

Texas Express launched in September 2025 with expedited processing for a limited number of filings and expanded in April 2026 to include business formations and additional registration services. Beginning today, all business filing handled by the Secretary of State's office are eligible for Texas Express expedited service.

The announcement comes as Texas continues to attract businesses from across the country, with a growing number of companies choosing to incorporate in the Lone Star State. The Office of the Secretary of State has seen strong demand for expedited filing services as businesses seek to complete transactions quickly and begin operations without unnecessary delays.

Since the launch of Texas Express, the agency has processed more than 2,600 Texas Express filings, demonstrating strong demand for the new service and its value to the Texas business community.

"Texas Express has exceeded our expectations," Secretary Nelson said. "Businesses have embraced the program because they understand that time matters. Whether you are a first-time entrepreneur forming your company or a Fortune 500 corporation completing a major transaction, Texas Express gives customers the option to receive the level of service they need."

Texas Express is part of the agency's broader modernization effort to improve customer service, increase efficiency, and reduce administrative burdens for Texans. The Office of the Secretary of State now serves more than three million active business entities, a record for the state, while continuing to process filings accurately and efficiently.

Texas Express offers three levels of expedited service:

Same-Day Service

Filings received by 12:00 p.m. will be processed by the close of business the same day.

Expedite Fee: $750 per document, plus the applicable filing fee.

Next-Day Service

Filings received by 12:00 p.m. will be processed by the close of business the next business day.

Expedite fee: $500 per document, plus the applicable filing fee.

Standard Expedited Service

Filings are processed ahead of regular submissions, typically within two to three business days.

Expedite fee: $50 per document, plus the applicable filing fee.

Same‑day and next‑day filing services are available for documents submitted through Texas Express email, in person, or by courier. Standard expedited processing is available for documents submitted by mail, in person, or by courier. Preclearance review is strongly encouraged for all same‑day and next‑day filings.

For more information about Texas Express, including filing requirements and eligible services, visit the Office of the Texas Secretary of State's Texas Express webpage.

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