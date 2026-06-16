VitaMail Launches V5, Introducing an All-in-One Email Campaign Workflow Platform
V5 brings AI-assisted onboarding, campaign generation, lead targeting, inbox management, and automated warmup in a single workflow
The platform is designed for SMBs, marketing teams, CRM teams, and agencies looking to manage outreach from a single system.
The V5 workflow follows a structured path: Website Input → Campaign Setup → ICP and Lead Matching → Inbox Connection → Warmup → Sending.
VitaMail V5 brings the full outreach process into a single system. The platform allows teams to create campaigns, define target audiences, identify leads, connect inboxes, and manage sending within one environment. Business details captured during onboarding carry through to every campaign, so setup does not need to be repeated.
With V5, VitaMail moves beyond email deliverability and covers the entire outbound email process.
How the Workflow Works
VitaMail V5 is built around a single workflow, where each part of the campaign is handled in one place:
1. AI-assisted onboarding and Campaign Setup
During onboarding, VitaMail collects business information by scanning the company’s website. The platform extracts details such as services offered, positioning, and tone, and saves them to the workspace. This context is editable at any time through workspace settings.
When a new campaign is set up, the user selects a campaign goal, such as promoting a product, reaching new subscribers, or following up with prospects, along with the specific product or service involved.
2. Targeting and Lead Sourcing
Based on the campaign inputs, VitaMail V5 generates an ideal customer profile that includes relevant roles, industries, and company types. Profile suggestions can be adjusted before moving forward.
Users can upload their own contact lists or use leads suggested by VitaMail. Suggested leads are pulled from LinkedIn-based data and matched to the selected audience.
3. Inbox Management and Smart Sending
Users can connect email accounts, including Gmail and Outlook, and manage them inside VitaMail V5. Multiple inboxes can be handled in one place, with sending activity and inbox status visible.
For new inboxes or domains, VitaMail runs a warmup process in the background. Sending volume increases gradually to build and protect sender reputation. Once ready, campaigns are sent on a controlled schedule.
Availability
VitaMail V5 is available now for SMBs, marketing teams, CRM teams, and agencies that manage outreach in-house. New users receive 1,000 free credits to test the platform.
Explore VitaMail V5: https://vitamail.vitanur.com/
Aygul Mehdiyeva
Vitanur
+1 978-200-1940
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