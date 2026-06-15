Secretary Scott Hosts Texas Consular Corps Forum in Austin
Secretary Scott kicks off 2022 Consular Corps Forum
in Austin, Office of the Texas Secretary of State,
10/4/2022
Panelists from Capital Factory and Tech Ranch
discuss technology and innovation in Texas,
Office of the Texas Secretary of State, 10/5/2022
Public Utility Commission Chairman Peter Lake
and Texas Railroad Commission Chairman Wayne
Christian discuss Texas' Energy industry, Office of
the Texas Secretary of State, 10/5/2022
Panelists from the offices of the Texas Governor,
Lieutenant Governor and Speaker of the House
discuss Texas government with Texas-based foreign
diplomats, Office of the Texas Secretary of State,
10/5/2022
Secretary Scott discusses doing business in Texas
with IBC bank's Gerry Schwebel, Office of the Texas
Secretary of State, 10/5/2022
AUSTIN – This week, Texas Secretary of State John Scott hosted the first Texas Consular Corps Forum since 2018, convening foreign diplomats representing Texas' international partners to participate in discussions with government, higher education and private sector leaders in Austin. The Forum, hosted on October 4-5 on the University of Texas campus, featured conversations on international and educational exchange, economic development and trade in Texas, the energy industry, Texas government, technology and innovation, and guidance for foreign companies doing business in Texas.
"I was honored to bring together members of Texas' foreign consular corps this week to connect them with one another and help educate our international partners about all the opportunities Texas offers for collaboration and economic growth," Secretary Scott said.
"We appreciate the University of Texas at Austin for hosting this week's forum, and look forward to continuing to tell the success story of Texas around the world to help bring more job creation, educational advancement, innovation and prosperity to communities across our state."
Forum discussions included representatives from the Texas Governor, Lieutenant Governor and Speaker's offices, the Governor's office of Economic Development & Tourism, the Texas Economic Development Corporation, Public Utility Commission, Texas Railroad Commission, Texas Association of Business, the University of Texas at Austin, Capital Factory, Tech Ranch, and International Bank of Commerce (IBC).
Diplomats representing more than 40 nations participated in this year's forum, including:
- Angola
- Argentina
- Australia
- Bangladesh
- Belgium
- Brazil
- Canada
- Colombia
- Croatia
- Ecuador
- Finland
- France
- Germany
- Greece
- Hungary
- Indonesia
- India
- Ireland
- Jamaica
- Kazakhstan
- Korea
- Latvia
- Lesotho
- Luxembourg
- Mexico - State of Nuevo Leon
- Namibia
- Norway
- Pakistan
- Peru
- Poland
- Qatar
- Spain
- Sweden
- Taiwan
- Turkey
- Vietnam
- Ukraine
Learn more about foreign missions in Texas.
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