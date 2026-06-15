Secretary Scott Hosts Texas Consular Corps Forum in Austin



Secretary Scott kicks off 2022 Consular Corps Forum

in Austin, Office of the Texas Secretary of State,

10/4/2022

Panelists from Capital Factory and Tech Ranch

discuss technology and innovation in Texas,

Office of the Texas Secretary of State, 10/5/2022

Public Utility Commission Chairman Peter Lake

and Texas Railroad Commission Chairman Wayne

Christian discuss Texas' Energy industry, Office of

the Texas Secretary of State, 10/5/2022

Panelists from the offices of the Texas Governor,

Lieutenant Governor and Speaker of the House

discuss Texas government with Texas-based foreign

diplomats, Office of the Texas Secretary of State,

10/5/2022

Secretary Scott discusses doing business in Texas

with IBC bank's Gerry Schwebel, Office of the Texas

Secretary of State, 10/5/2022

AUSTIN – This week, Texas Secretary of State John Scott hosted the first Texas Consular Corps Forum since 2018, convening foreign diplomats representing Texas' international partners to participate in discussions with government, higher education and private sector leaders in Austin. The Forum, hosted on October 4-5 on the University of Texas campus, featured conversations on international and educational exchange, economic development and trade in Texas, the energy industry, Texas government, technology and innovation, and guidance for foreign companies doing business in Texas.

"I was honored to bring together members of Texas' foreign consular corps this week to connect them with one another and help educate our international partners about all the opportunities Texas offers for collaboration and economic growth," Secretary Scott said.

"We appreciate the University of Texas at Austin for hosting this week's forum, and look forward to continuing to tell the success story of Texas around the world to help bring more job creation, educational advancement, innovation and prosperity to communities across our state."

Forum discussions included representatives from the Texas Governor, Lieutenant Governor and Speaker's offices, the Governor's office of Economic Development & Tourism, the Texas Economic Development Corporation, Public Utility Commission, Texas Railroad Commission, Texas Association of Business, the University of Texas at Austin, Capital Factory, Tech Ranch, and International Bank of Commerce (IBC).

Diplomats representing more than 40 nations participated in this year's forum, including:

Angola

Argentina

Australia

Bangladesh

Belgium

Brazil

Canada

Colombia

Croatia

Ecuador

Finland

France

Germany

Greece

Hungary

Indonesia

India

Ireland

Jamaica

Kazakhstan

Korea

Latvia

Lesotho

Luxembourg

Mexico - State of Nuevo Leon

Namibia

Norway

Pakistan



Peru

Poland

Qatar

Spain

Sweden

Taiwan

Turkey

Vietnam

Ukraine

Learn more about foreign missions in Texas.

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