Secretary Nelson Encourages Texans to Consider Serving as Election Poll Workers

AUSTIN —Today, on National Poll Worker Recruitment Day, Texas Secretary of State Jane Nelson encourages interested Texans to engage with the election process by signing up to be a poll worker.

“Working as an election poll worker is a good way to get involved in your community and support democracy,” said Secretary Nelson. “Poll workers are often the face of the voting process and are critical to the success of an election.”

Having an adequate number of poll workers to staff polling places on and before Election Day can ensure voters receive the assistance they need at the polls and can help provide a positive and smooth voting experience for everyone.

Secretary Nelson says, "Poll workers play a crucial role in maintaining the integrity and efficiency of our elections. You can help spread the word to your friends and family about how they can support fair and transparent elections.”

The Texas Secretary of State's office offers an easy Online Poll Worker Training program. To learn more about becoming a poll worker, Texans can reach out to their county election officials and visit VoteTexas.gov/get-involved for more information.

Poll workers must be U.S. citizens and qualified to vote in the jurisdiction in which the election is being held. Additionally, Texas students who are at least 16 years of age can volunteer to serve as Student Election Clerks.

###