Kennedy Application for Texas Ballot Accepted

AUSTIN — Today, the Office of the Texas Secretary of State sent a letter to Robert F. Kennedy Jr. regarding his application for a place on the Texas ballot for president.

The letter states: "After review, your application has been accepted. Your name will appear on the ballot for the 2024 General Election as an Independent candidate for the Office of President of the United States. Nicole Shanahan will also appear on the ballot as the Vice-Presidential candidate.

"State law requires an independent candidate for president in 2024 to submit a petition with 113,151 signatures from Texans who are both registered to vote and did not vote in the March Primary Elections. Mr. Kennedy's petition contained 122,513 valid signatures.

Read the full letter here (PDF).

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