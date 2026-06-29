Love By Design Introduces LACE, a Relationship Intelligence Engine Built to Reveal Alignment Beyond the Swipe

LACE gives dating platforms, matchmakers, and relationship brands an intelligence layer for understanding alignment beyond preference matching.

TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, June 29, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Love By Design today announced the launch of LACE™ (Love Alignment & Compatibility Engine), a proprietary relationship intelligence system that officially launched on June 17, 2026. LACE™ is designed to help dating platforms, matchmaking services, coaches, and conscious relationship brands move beyond preference-based matching into deeper alignment intelligence.While modern dating platforms have made meeting people easier than any generation before, understanding whether a connection has real relationship potential has remained unclear. LACE™ was built to close that gap and answer the deeper question daters are already asking: “are we actually aligned?”LACE™ reveals alignment potential through three core dimensions. Chemistry measures the energetic spark and the quality of the initial pull between two people. Compatibility assesses the functional fit, how two people communicate, make decisions, and move through life together. Conscious Alignment evaluates the long-term potential, whether two lives are pointed in compatible directions and whether the connection has the architecture to grow.Together, these three dimensions produce a proprietary LACE™ Alignment Index, interpretive insights, and a structured relationship intelligence report that goes beyond preference matching into deeper relational clarity.“Dating technology has helped people meet, but it has not fully answered the alignment question,” said Joan Nwosu, Founder of Love By Design, Conscious Love Architect, and Creator of LACE™. “Attraction alone cannot carry the full weight of a conscious relationship. LACE™was built to help people understand whether there is real relationship architecture beneath the initial connection.”LACE™ is rooted in Love By Design’s proprietary frameworks, including the REAL Attraction Pyramid™ and the Love Gates alignment methodology, developed by Joan Nwosu through years of relationship research, Human Design application, and pattern recognition work. The LACE™ trademark application was filed with CIPO (Canadian Intellectual Property Office) under Jazchezit Consulting Inc. on June 5, 2026.LACE™ is available to platforms and brands through API access, embedded product integration, co-branded reporting, strategic platform partnerships, and approved white-label implementation. Partnership conversations are now open with dating platforms, matchmaking companies, relationship brands, wellness companies, coaches, conscious technology partners, and select entertainment formats exploring the future of compatibility and conscious connection.“This is the next evolution of Love By Design,” Nwosu added. “The future of dating will require more than options. It will require the kind of alignment intelligence that helps people choose with clarity rather than chemistry alone. LACE™ brings that intelligence layer into the spaces where modern love begins.”For partnership inquiries, visit: https://joannwosu.com/lace For assets & media kit, visit: https://joannwosu.com/press For media inquiries, contact: team@joannwosu.comFor updates follow on Instagram @joan_nwosu About Love By DesignLove By Design is a relationship intelligence company founded by Joan Nwosu. Through proprietary frameworks including the REAL Attraction Pyramid™, the Love Gates alignment methodology, and LACE™ (Love Alignment & Compatibility Engine), Love By Design helps individuals, platforms, and relationship brands understand attraction, alignment potential, and conscious partnership at a deeper level.Learn more at: https://joannwosu.com/ About Joan NwosuJoan Nwosu is the Founder of Love By Design, Conscious Love Architect, and Creator of LACE™. She brings more than 25 years of experience across enterprise technology, financial services, cybersecurity, consulting, and organizational transformation, including serving as Director of Agile Transformation within major financial institutions and as head of iDea Hub, a technology incubator. She holds credentials as a Project Management Professional, Certified Relationship Coach, Certified Human Design Coach, and Agile Coach. Her work sits at the intersection of relationship strategy, Human Design, pattern recognition, and proprietary alignment frameworks. She is the author of The New Love Languages: Unlock Lasting Love Through 10 Human Design Gates forthcoming from GracePoint Publishing November 2026, which introduces her 10 Love Gates framework for understanding love and alignment through Human Design.

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