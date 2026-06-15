Anuvu Appoints Simon Sutton as Chief Executive Officer

Simon Sutton, CEO, Anuvu Anuvu, the leading provider of worldwide entertainment solutions for mobility markets and high-speed inflight connectivity

Veteran media and entertainment executive to lead Anuvu as Chief Executive Officer

I am excited to join Anuvu at such an important moment in the industry. I look forward to creating long-term value for our clients and delivering engaging experiences for passengers and guests.” — Simon Sutton, CEO, Anuvu

LOMBARD, IL, UNITED STATES, June 15, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Anuvu, the leading provider of worldwide entertainment solutions for mobility markets and high-speed inflight connectivity, today announced the appointment of Simon Sutton as Chief Executive Officer, effective June 15, 2026. Sutton succeeds Joshua Marks, who has served as Chief Executive Officer of the company since 2018.

“Simon is an experienced operator with a history of building and scaling global media and content distribution businesses,” said Ali Bajwa, Principal at Platinum Equity. “His unique background lends his expertise to facilitate a seamless transition for Anuvu, its partners and global client base. We are confident Simon is the right person to build upon Anuvu’s existing market leadership and lead them through their next chapter of growth. We also thank Josh for his leadership and notable contributions to Anuvu as CEO over the last eight years.”

“I am excited to join Anuvu at such an important moment in the evolution of connectivity and entertainment,” said Sutton. “I look forward to working with the team to continue the company’s momentum, creating long-term value for our clients and partners, and delivering engaging experiences for passengers and guests.”

“It has been a privilege to be the CEO at Anuvu and lead such an incredibly dedicated and talented team,” said Marks. “I am deeply proud of the milestones we’ve reached and what we have built together. I believe that Anuvu is well positioned for the future and am looking forward to watching it flourish under Simon’s leadership.”

Korn Ferry partners Lorraine Hack and Michael Bell served as Anuvu’s search partner.

About Simon Sutton

Simon Sutton has been a senior media, digital and entertainment operating executive for 25+ years, most notably for 14 years through mid-2019 at HBO, including his key role as President and Chief Revenue Officer. His responsibilities culminated in overseeing $7 billion in annual revenue and 130 million subscribers, including networks, DTC subscription apps, and operations in over 100 countries. He was also CEO of Luminary Media, a highly acclaimed, fast-growing digital podcast network which raised over $100 million of venture capital funding. In addition to his experience at Luminary and HBO, Sutton spent 10 years at MGM, in progressively more senior roles, ultimately being promoted to EVP and head of international television ($400 million revenue). During his career he has also worked at Liberty Global and McKinsey & Company.

In addition to extensive operating experience, he has held 10 board seats, having been the board member designated by HBO/Time Warner and MGM on multiple boards of partially owned companies. Most recently, he was the only independent director on the board of e-commerce company Jonathan Adler, which successfully sold in December 2024, and a board member of Luminary Media.

Sutton holds an MBA from Stanford University Graduate School of Business as well as an MA in Philosophy, Politics and Economics from Oxford University, Magdalen College.

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About Anuvu

Anuvu connects and entertains the world’s passengers. Our award-winning content and connectivity solutions are reliable, scalable, and tailored to our customers’ brands and service objectives. With a flexible and agile approach, we maximize the technology available today, while optimizing for tomorrow.

Some of the most experienced professionals in the industry lead our teams and this, together with our long-standing client relationships, means we never stand still.

Anuvu. Let Innovation Move You.

Follow Anuvu on LinkedIn and X for further updates and insights.

About Platinum Equity

Founded in 1995 by Tom Gores, Platinum Equity is a global investment firm with approximately $48 billion of assets under management and a portfolio of approximately 60 operating companies that serve customers around the world. Platinum Equity specializes in mergers, acquisitions and operations – a trademarked strategy it calls M&A&O® – acquiring and operating companies in a broad range of business markets, including manufacturing, distribution, transportation and logistics, equipment rental, metals services, media and entertainment, technology, telecommunications and other industries. Over the past 30 years Platinum Equity has completed more than 550 acquisitions.

Media Contacts

Caroline Smith

Anuvu

news@anuvu.com

Dan Whelan

Platinum Equity

dwhelan@platinumequity.com

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