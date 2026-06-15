Mortgage loans statistics – April 2026

MACAU, June 15 - According to statistics released today (15 June) by the Monetary Authority of Macao, new approvals of residential mortgage loans (RMLs) and commercial real estate loans (CRELs) increased month-on-month in April 2026. With regard to the outstanding balances, both RMLs and CRELs witnessed declines on a monthly basis.

New lending approved

In April 2026, new RMLs approved by Macao banks rose by 5.2% month-on-month to MOP1.15 billion. Among them, new RMLs to residents, representing 99.1% of the total, grew by 4.6% to MOP1.14 billion; the non-resident component increased to MOP10.53 million. The monthly average of new RMLs approved between February and April 2026 was MOP968.10 million, down 13.1% from the previous period (January to March 2026).

New CRELs increased by 332.0% to MOP1.62 billion from a relatively low base in the previous month. Among them, new CRELs to residents, which occupied 99.4% of the total, rose by 446.2% to MOP1.61 billion; new CRELs to non-residents decreased to MOP10.30 million. The monthly average of new CRELs approved between February and April 2026 was MOP828.83 million, up 74.4% from the previous period (January to March 2026).

Outstanding balances

As at end-April 2026, the outstanding value of RMLs fell by 0.3% month-on-month and 5.1% year-on-year to MOP203.35 billion. Among them, the resident component made up 96.8% of the total. When compared with the previous month, outstanding RMLs to residents and non-residents dropped by 0.3% and 1.5% respectively.

The outstanding value of CRELs was MOP133.05 billion, which fell by 1.2% from the preceding month and 10.1% from a year ago. Among them, the resident component made up 91.3% of the total. When compared with the previous month, outstanding CRELs to residents and non-residents dropped by 1.3% and 0.4% respectively.

Delinquency ratios

At end-April 2026, the delinquency ratio for RMLs edged up to 3.6% from a month ago but kept stable from a year earlier. The ratio for CRELs was 5.6%, up 0.4 percentage points from a month ago and 0.1 percentage point from end-April 2025.

Residential mortgage loans refer to credit facilities provided by banks to individuals and enterprises that are collateralised by residential real estate in the Macao Special Administrative Region (Macao SAR). They include loans to finance purchase of residential properties and other purposes (such as refinancing loans, working capital and trade financing). Commercial real estate loans refer to credit facilities provided by banks to individuals and enterprises that are collateralised by commercial real estate in the Macao SAR. They include loans to construction companies and loans to finance property development and investment.

Detailed figures are available on:

https://www.amcm.gov.mo/en/research-statistics/statistics-page/official-statistics-summary-page