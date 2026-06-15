“Macao 2026” Stamp Exhibition Date Chop and Label of Postal Label Printer

MACAU, June 15 - To coincide with the Macao 2026 Specialized World Stamp Exhibition (“Macau 2026”), the Macao Post and Telecommunications Bureau (CTT) will use the “date chop” and “label with franking impression and publicity slogan impression of postal label printer” shown in the illustrations at the CTT “Mailing and EMS” counter located at the exhibition venue (Cotai Expo Hall A, The Venetian Macao) during the exhibition period from 26 June to 01 July 2026. The “date chop” and “label” are only applicable for mailing correspondences (including small packets and printed matters) at the said counter, and not for individual sale.

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