Saeed Abedini to Appear on Kingdom Creators TV

FL, UNITED STATES, June 15, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Saeed Abedini, former prisoner of Iran’s Islamist Shia regime and public figure in faith and freedom advocacy, is set to appear on Kingdom Creators TV, where he will share insights on religious persecution, underground church movements, and personal transformation.Kingdom Creators TV is a groundbreaking faith-based TV series that shines a light on Christian entrepreneurs who credit their success not just to strategy or hustle, but to God. Each episode features real, raw stories from business owners who’ve navigated trials, setbacks, and uncertainty – and came out stronger because they put their trust in Him.You can find out more about the show by going to website In this episode, Abedini will explore his journey from imprisonment and underground church movements in Iran to global advocacy for persecuted communities and faith-based initiatives.With a growing demand for authentic stories and insight, Kingdom Creators TV continues to spotlight individuals who are shaping their industries and redefining what it means to build something meaningful over time.Saeed’s episode will be available soon on Inside Success Network streaming platforms. In the meantime, you can find out more by visiting http://cast.kingdomcreatorstv.com/saeed-abedini

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