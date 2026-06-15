FoxBox Adds Native MCP Support, Bringing SMS Communications into the AI Agent Ecosystem

Artificial intelligence is becoming operational, but communication reliability and control remain essential. FoxBox bridges AI automation and trusted communications.

The Italian platform enables AI agents to securely send SMS through on-premises infrastructure ensuring resilience, data sovereignty, and operational continuity

Artificial intelligence is becoming operational, but communication reliability and control remain essential. FoxBox bridges AI automation and trusted communications.” — Davide Cantaluppi, Founder of FoxBox

MILAN, ITALY, June 15, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- FoxBox, the Italian-developed SMS gateway platform, today announced native support for the Model Context Protocol (MCP) , the emerging standard that enables AI agents to interact with enterprise applications, tools, and infrastructure in a secure and structured manner.As organizations accelerate investments in artificial intelligence, automation, and digital resilience, ensuring that critical communications remain reliable, available, and under direct organizational control has become a strategic priority. The new MCP integration allows organizations to incorporate SMS communications directly into AI-driven workflows and autonomous operational processes while maintaining full ownership of data, infrastructure, and communication channels.Despite the widespread adoption of cloud-based messaging and collaboration platforms, SMS remains one of the most dependable channels for operational alerts, authentication, emergency notifications, incident response, and business continuity communications. It continues to play a critical role across data centers, industrial facilities, utilities, healthcare organizations, transportation systems, and public-sector infrastructures where communication failures can have significant operational consequences.FoxBox addresses these requirements by enabling organizations to manage SMS traffic directly through on-premises hardware and physical SIM cards, reducing dependence on external messaging providers and strengthening resilience strategies. The platform integrates with enterprise environments through REST APIs, SMTP, and SMPP, supporting interoperability with ERP and CRM systems, SCADA platforms, monitoring solutions, cybersecurity tools, custom applications, and mission-critical infrastructure.Built on Linux and designed with openness in mind, FoxBox provides documented APIs and full system access, allowing system integrators, developers, and IT teams to customize deployments without the vendor lock-in commonly associated with proprietary communication platforms.With native MCP support, FoxBox becomes part of the rapidly growing ecosystem of AI-enabled enterprise tools. Organizations can now allow AI agents to securely interact with FoxBox as part of operational workflows. An AI agent monitoring cybersecurity events, infrastructure alarms, industrial systems, or IoT environments can automatically trigger SMS notifications, initiate escalation procedures, contact on-call personnel, or support incident response processes.This capability extends the role of artificial intelligence beyond analysis and decision support, enabling AI systems to initiate real-world operational communications through a trusted and independent channel.As regulatory frameworks such as the European Union’s NIS2 Directive increase expectations around cybersecurity and operational resilience, organizations are seeking communication channels that remain available even when traditional digital services are disrupted. By operating independently of cloud messaging providers and internet-based collaboration platforms, FoxBox offers an additional layer of resilience for organizations that require guaranteed communication capabilities during critical events.“Artificial intelligence is becoming an operational component of modern organizations, but communication reliability, control, and continuity remain non-negotiable,” said Davide Cantaluppi, Founder of FoxBox.“By introducing native support for the Model Context Protocol, FoxBox allows AI agents to interact with an open and controllable communication infrastructure deployed directly within the customer’s environment. Our goal is to help organizations adopt AI innovation without compromising ownership, security, or operational resilience.”For more than fifteen years, FoxBox has provided organizations with an open, reliable, and fully controllable SMS gateway platform. Today, the project continues to evolve to support the next generation of digital infrastructure, combining trusted communications with artificial intelligence, autonomous agents, and advanced automation while preserving the principles of operational independence and data sovereignty.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.