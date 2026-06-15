Statement by Minister McEntee on agreement between the US and Iran

I welcome the announcement that an agreement has been reached between the US and Iran to solidify the ceasefire and reopen the Strait of Hormuz.

I hope there can now be a full engagement by all involved to implement this agreement, address all issues including Iran’s nuclear programme, and achieve a just and lasting peace across the region.

Re-opening the Strait to international shipping would bring much-needed relief to the global economy.

The situation in Lebanon is deeply concerning and must also be addressed.

I will be discussing these latest developments with my EU colleagues when we meet today in Luxembourg.