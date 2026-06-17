Minister Foley launches 20th Anniversary Campaign of Growing Up in Ireland – Ireland’s National Longitudinal Study of Children and Young People

The Minister for Children, Disability, and Equality, Norma Foley, today formally launched the start of the 20th Anniversary campaign of Growing Up in Ireland, Ireland’s national longitudinal study of children and young people.

Growing Up in Ireland is the national study of over 30,000 children and young people which is designed to gain insight into their lives.

The study is now telling the continuing stories of three generations of children in Ireland: those born in 1998, 2008 and 2024.

The Department of Children, Disability and Equality, and the Central Statistics Office (CSO) jointly run the study, which follows the same children over time to see the impact of key transition points in their lives – such as moving from childhood to adolescence, and from adolescence to adulthood.

The study has also provided valuable insights into these children’s physical health, mental health and education. The 20th anniversary campaign, launched today at the Royal College of Physicians of Ireland, will see a series of events and communications activities throughout the year to highlight the study’s legacy, its continuing relevance, and to recognise the contribution of all the children, young people, and families who have participated in the study over the past 20 years.

Noting the importance of this study, Minister Foley said: