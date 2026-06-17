Minister Foley launches 20th Anniversary Campaign of Growing Up in Ireland – Ireland’s National Longitudinal Study of Children and Young People
The Minister for Children, Disability, and Equality, Norma Foley, today formally launched the start of the 20th Anniversary campaign of Growing Up in Ireland, Ireland’s national longitudinal study of children and young people.
Growing Up in Ireland is the national study of over 30,000 children and young people which is designed to gain insight into their lives.
The study is now telling the continuing stories of three generations of children in Ireland: those born in 1998, 2008 and 2024.
The Department of Children, Disability and Equality, and the Central Statistics Office (CSO) jointly run the study, which follows the same children over time to see the impact of key transition points in their lives – such as moving from childhood to adolescence, and from adolescence to adulthood.
The study has also provided valuable insights into these children’s physical health, mental health and education. The 20th anniversary campaign, launched today at the Royal College of Physicians of Ireland, will see a series of events and communications activities throughout the year to highlight the study’s legacy, its continuing relevance, and to recognise the contribution of all the children, young people, and families who have participated in the study over the past 20 years.
Noting the importance of this study, Minister Foley said:
Dr. Katie O’Farrell, Senior Statistician at the Central Statistics Office (CSO) and Head of Division for the Growing Up Ireland Survey, said:
A central message of the anniversary campaign is that their continued engagement has made Growing Up in Ireland possible.
ENDS
- Photography from the event will be syndicated by Julien Behal
- Further information on Growing Up in Ireland can be found on the Growing Up in Ireland website.
- Growing Up in Ireland follows three groups of children and young people:
- Growing Up in Ireland data are collected and managed by the Central Statistics Office under the strict confidentiality requirements of the Statistics Act (1993).
Impact on Policy and Public Services
Over the past 20 years, findings from Growing Up in Ireland have directly and indirectly informed a wide range of national policies and services, including:
- Early Years and Childcare – Evidence from the study has shaped the development of early years policies, including investment in childcare provision and quality frameworks, supporting better outcomes for children in their formative years.
- Education Policy – GUI data have informed initiatives on school readiness, transitions between primary and post-primary education, and measures to address educational disadvantage, including supports under DEIS.
- Mental Health and Wellbeing – Insights into children’s emotional wellbeing, social development and mental health have contributed to national strategies and informed service planning, including early intervention and youth mental health supports.
- Health and Healthy Lifestyles – The study has provided key evidence on child health, physical activity, diet, and obesity trends, supporting public health policy and preventative health initiatives.
- Inequality and Social Inclusion – GUI has helped highlight the impact of socio-economic disadvantage on children’s outcomes, informing policies to tackle child poverty and promote equality of opportunity.
- Digital Lives of Young People – More recent waves of the study have examined children’s use of technology and social media, contributing to understanding of both opportunities and risks in the digital environment.
- COVID-19 Response and Recovery – Findings from GUI have been used to understand the effects of the pandemic on children’s learning, wellbeing, and family life, helping to inform recovery measures and supports.
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