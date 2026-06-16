WebsitesDoneForYou.com Expands Its SBA Vendor Website Initiative With a New Procurement‑Ready Framework

WebsitesDoneForYou.com — Professionally built, procurement‑ready websites for SBA‑certified small businesses nationwide.

Updated program adds capability‑statement integration, government‑ready layouts, and a sponsored website build for SBA‑certified businesses.

SBA‑certified businesses deserve a website that presents their services clearly and confidently. Our updated framework helps vendors make a strong first impression with government buyers.” — Theodore Carpenter, President of WebDaddy Pro

MCALLEN, TX, UNITED STATES, June 16, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The SBA Vendor Website Initiative is a sponsored website program operated by WebDaddy Pro and WebsitesDoneForYou.com , providing SBA‑certified small businesses with a professionally built, procurement‑ready website designed for government contracting visibility.For many certified small businesses, the hardest part isn’t getting certified — it’s getting seen. WebsitesDoneForYou.com makes that first impression effortless, helping vendors present themselves with confidence and clarity from day one.WebsitesDoneForYou.com, the in‑house web development division of WebDaddy Pro, today announced the expanded 2026 version of its Certified SBA Vendor Website Initiative , introducing a new procurement‑ready website framework designed specifically for SBA‑certified small businesses. The updated program includes capability‑statement integration, mobile‑optimized layouts, professional email setup, domain configuration, and a fully sponsored website build delivered in 7–10 business days.The initiative was originally launched in April 2026 to support SBA‑certified businesses seeking a clearer, more credible online presence. Following strong national demand, the program has been expanded to include a more structured government‑ready layout, improved onboarding, and a streamlined build process that eliminates the need for website builders, freelancers, or technical setup.“When contracting officers and procurement teams evaluate a business, the website is often one of the first sources they review,” said Theodore Carpenter, founder of WebDaddy Pro. “Our updated SBA website framework ensures that certified small businesses present their information clearly — including services, certifications, capability statements, and contact details — in a format optimized for government buyers. So when opportunity calls, they’re ready to answer.”The SBA Vendor Website Initiative was built for business owners who are ready to compete for contracts but need a professional, compliant website that speaks for them. The program removes technical barriers and gives vendors a credible online presence that opens doors.For SBA‑certified vendors nationwide, WebsitesDoneForYou.com turns certification into visibility — and visibility into opportunity.The updated program includes:- Professionally designed business website- Government‑ready layout optimized for procurement review- Capability Statement page- Mobile‑optimized design- Contact and lead‑capture forms- Professional email setup- Domain registration or transfer- Free website migration- Hosting powered by WebDaddy Pro- Security, backups, and ongoing support- Simple content management tools via the WebDaddy Aila systemThe program remains fully sponsored, meaning the design and development of the website are included at no cost. Businesses only pay the one‑time setup fee, domain registration, and WebDaddy Pro hosting.ELIGIBILITYThe initiative is available to SBA‑certified small businesses nationwide, including:- Women‑Owned Small Business (WOSB)- Economically Disadvantaged WOSB (EDWOSB)- 8(a) Certified Firms- HUBZone Certified Firms- Service‑Disabled Veteran‑Owned Small Business (SDVOSB)- Veteran‑Owned Small Business (VOSB)- Small Disadvantaged Business (SDB)HOW IT WORKSThe updated SBA Vendor Website Initiative follows a six‑step process:- Start your website build- Activate hosting- Complete your onboarding form- Review your project scope- Website build (7–10 business days)- Review and launchNOT AN SBA‑ADMINISTERED PROGRAMThis initiative is operated by WebDaddy Pro and WebsitesDoneForYou.com. It is not endorsed, sponsored, or administered by the U.S. Small Business Administration. SBA certification is used solely to determine eligibility.ABOUT WEBSITES DONE FOR YOUWebsitesDoneForYou.com is the official in‑house web development division of WebDaddy Pro, providing professionally built websites for SBA‑certified businesses with transparent pricing, secure hosting, and ongoing support powered by WebDaddy Pro.

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