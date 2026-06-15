Romit PR Launches Dedicated Public Relations Services for India's MSMEs

Romit PR, a New Delhi-based public relations firm, announced the launch of PR services for MSMEs to help businesses with media relations and communications.

DELHI, INDIA, June 15, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Romit PR Launches Dedicated Public Relations Services for India's MSMEsRomit PR, a New Delhi-based strategic public relations firm, today announced the launch of dedicated public relations services designed specifically for India's Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs).India's MSME sector plays a critical role in economic growth, employment generation, manufacturing, and innovation. Despite their contribution, many businesses struggle to gain visibility, establish credibility, and effectively communicate their value proposition to customers, investors, and stakeholders.Romit PR aims to address this challenge by providing accessible public relations and strategic communications solutions tailored to the needs of growing businesses.Founded by journalist-turned-communications professional Romit Vincent Singh, the firm helps founders, business owners, and growth-stage organisations build visibility, credibility, and influence through strategic storytelling and media engagement.The newly launched MSME-focused offering includes:• Media Relations and Press Coverage• Founder and Executive Profiling• Thought Leadership Development• Industry Award Nominations• Podcast and Speaking Opportunity Outreach• Corporate Reputation Management• Strategic Content Development• Personal Branding for Business Leaders"Many MSMEs have exceptional products, services, and success stories, but they often lack the visibility required to compete effectively in today's marketplace," said Romit Vincent Singh, Founder of Romit PR. "Our objective is to help businesses earn recognition, strengthen credibility, and position themselves as trusted voices within their industries."The firm's services are designed for businesses across sectors including manufacturing, technology, education, healthcare, professional services, logistics, sustainability, financial services, and consumer brands.As markets become increasingly competitive, strategic communications has emerged as an important business function. Through media visibility and thought leadership, organisations can strengthen trust, enhance reputation, and create new opportunities for growth.About Romit PRRomit PR is a strategic public relations firm based in New Delhi, India. The firm helps founders, MSMEs, startups, and growth-stage businesses build visibility, credibility, and influence through media relations, executive positioning, thought leadership, and corporate communications.For more information, visit https://www.romitpr.com

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