The ATO Cracks down on Innovation

For years, Seedchange quietly built what Australia’s innovation bureaucrats only ever talked about: a functioning, regionally-based startup ecosystem.

CAIRNS, QUEENSLAND, AUSTRALIA, June 15, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- It wasn’t fuelled by buzzwords or taxpayer-funded incubators with glossy beanbags. It was fuelled by founders, familyinvestors, and a structure that actually worked.And then the Australian Taxation Office (ATO) came along — and torched it.A System That Worked Where Others FailedWhile self-anointed “innovation hubs” in capital cities endlessly circled the drain, enrichingconsultants and starving founders, Seedchange was busy doing the unglamorous work ofmaking startups viable. Since 2017, 46 companies had adopted its model. Over $53 millionwas raised through 263 investments, creating an estimated $340 million in enterprise value— much of it in regional Australia, far from the echo chambers of Sydney and Melbourne.Seedchange’s secret wasn’t a silver bullet. It was realism. It acknowledged that 95% ofinnovative startups fail — and built efficient wind-up processes into the system from day one.Standardised valuations, five-year funding runways, risk management protocols: it gavefounders control and investors confidence. For every dollar of ESIC tax offset, $35 in valuewas created. It’s hard to find a government program with that kind of multiplier.And it worked. From AI-driven visual platforms to cancer-drug reformulations, Seedchangestartups spanned industries with genuine ambition. Regional jobs were created.International products were born. For a moment, it looked like Australia might have foundits own grassroots innovation engine.The Bureaucratic SledgehammerThen, in late 2024, the ATO decided to crush it.With the flourish of a pen, the ATO issued Taxpayer Alert 2024/1, declaring the Seedchangemodel a potential Part IVA tax avoidance scheme. The document was riddled with errors —the kind that would embarrass a first-year law student.This was the only Taxpayer Alert the ATO managed to issue that year, in a period when anestimated $2 billion was being siphoned through fake GST claims involving over 150compromised tax officers. But rather than cleaning its own house, the ATO trained its sightson a handful of regional startups. What followed was a bureaucratic farce . A secretive GAAR Panel review was convened.Seedchange wasn’t invited to make submissions. The ATO’s case was a fever dream ofinnuendo, exaggeration, and power-drunk speculation — and the Panel dutifully rubber-stamped it.A Personal Feud Becomes Public PolicyAs if that wasn’t surreal enough, the ATO’s crusade appears to have been spurred in part bya family vendetta. The estranged twin brother of the founder of several Seedchangecompanies, sent a “dossier” of spurious allegations to the ATO and ASIC, vowing to “destroy his businesses.”Instead of treating the dossier as the unverified screed it was, the ATO appears to haveembraced it as gospel, weaving it into its narrative against Seedchange.It would be laughable if the consequences weren’t so devastating.The Fallout: Innovation Scorched EarthIn the wake of Tax Determination 2025/3, which clung stubbornly to the ATO’s concocted“scheme” narrative, audits and shareholder interviews began. The result was predictable:investors froze, founders panicked, and companies folded.Seedchange ceased taking on new startups. The financing company sold off its commercialloan book. Dozens of promising ventures wound up, not because they failed in the market,but because a cloud of ATO suspicion made capital impossible to raise.A budding pharmaceutical startup case says it all. Negative animal trials had a possibleworkaround. But ATO uncertainty killed off follow-up development. A potentially life-savinginnovation died not in a lab, but in an audit file.The Ironic EndgameIn the end, the ATO accomplished the very thing it claimed to fear. By throttling ESIC throughhyper-literal interpretations and misapplied anti-avoidance provisions, it didn’t just regulatethe ecosystem — it obliterated it.Seedchange’s model was modest but effective. It nurtured early-stage ventures outsidemetropolitan bubbles, created real economic value, and gave structure to chaos.The ATO, in its vindictive and mindless pursuit, has uprooted those shoots of innovationbefore they had a chance to grow. In a final irony, the agency now points to the shutdowns itcaused as proof of its suspicions.It’s the fiscal equivalent of killing your parents and pleading for mercy because you’re anorphan.The Legacy: A WarningA cautionary tale for anyone who believes Australia’s institutions are serious about innovation.

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