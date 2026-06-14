Six Things to Start Your Week June 15-21

Monday, June 15 – Friday, June 19 - Brick by Brick – The Ultimate LEGO® Build Experience Unearth your creativity in this hands-on LEGO® experience with award-winning artist Cody Wells. LEGO lovers of all ages will enjoy building and competing with custom pieces from The C3Brix Studio. Ideal for ages 5–13.

June 15 10:30-11:30am Cherryville Branch, 605 East Main St, Cherryville

June 15 2-3pm, Mount Holly Branch, 245 West Catawba Ave, Mount Holly

June 16 10:30-11:30am, BC@BC (Makerspace), 207 North 12th St, Bessemer City

June 16 4-5pm, Union Road Branch, 5800 Union Rd, Gastonia

June 17 10:30-11:30am, Belmont Branch, 125 North Central Ave, Belmont

June 17 2-3pm, TECH@Lowell Branch (Makerspace), 203 McAdenville Rd, Lowell

June 18 10:30-11:30am, Stanley Branch, 205 North Peterson St, Stanley

June 18 4-5pm, Ferguson Branch, 913 North Pryor St, Gastonia

June 19 10:30-11:30am, Dallas Branch, 105 South Holland St, Dallas

Monday, June 15 - Juneteenth Week: Ancestry Research Presentation and Library Tour During Juneteenth week, join us as we explore how to research our roots, our history, and our ancestors. The program will include a presentation about genealogy database research, with examples of records pertaining to early African Americans living in the Gaston County area. The program is presented by Jane Kaylor, Librarian Supervisor of Local History and Genealogy at the Gaston County Public Library. This event begins in the Multi-Purpose Room at the Main Library in Gastonia, and is recommended for adults and teens. No registration is required and the event is FREE to the public. Advanced registrations are requested for organized groups. For more information, call 704-868-2164, Option 4.

Ancestry Research Presentation: 3:00 - 3:40 pm: Includes information on how to search Ancestry or other genealogy-related databases, with examples of records pertaining to early African Americans living in the Gaston County area.

Local History and Genealogy Library Tour: 3:45 - 4:15 pm: Held in the Local History and Genealogy section of the Library, the tour will cover types of resources available for research.

Wednesday, June 17 - Gaston Draws: The Figure Series (Open Call Session) Join us for free figure drawing sessions. The models change poses on a timed schedule, either one, three or five minutes, prompted by the facilitator. 6-8pm, Anne Biggers Furr Learning Station, 205 W. Main St, Dallas.

Friday, June 19 – Milltown Night Our free to attend community night will have all the community connections you've come to expect such as live music and food and craft vendors. We're also adding even more activities for kids, including bounce houses and an obstacle course! 5–9pm, Ranlo Ballpark, 1624 Spencer Mountain Rd, Gastonia.

Saturday, June 20 - Jurassic Bark Event We will be working with the Dallas Branch Public Library to bring you Jurassic Bark adoption event! We will have a dino dig for the pups and kiddos, coloring pages, dino costumes for the pups, and of course the adoptable dogs themselves! 11am-2pm, Dallas Branch Library,105 South Holland St, Dallas.