560-Acre Property Conserved in Gaston County will become Destination Park

Belmont, N.C. – A major milestone for outdoor recreation in the greater Charlotte region was reached last week, as Gaston County purchased 562 acres along Lake Wylie in Belmont, N.C. for a future public park. The property, which is one of the largest undeveloped tracts along the lake, is planned to become a recreation park with trails for hiking and mountain biking, public access to Lake Wylie and a connection to the Carolina Thread Trail.

Located along Catawba Creek, the Catawba Cove property provides a unique opportunity to create an outdoor destination with public access to Lake Wylie, while preserving land that provides critical water quality and ecological protection. The property includes floodplains and wetlands that filter stormwater runoff, as well as providing exceptional wildlife habitat such as nesting grounds for osprey and bald eagles, among other species.

This project is the culmination of a years-long effort between Catawba Lands Conservancy, The Conservation Fund, Gaston County and N.C. Land and Water Fund to protect a critical piece of open space in a rapidly developing part of the county. Previously owned by Duke Energy, Catawba Cove was acquired by Gaston County with the help of The Conservation Fund and is now permanently protected under conservation easements held by the Conservancy and the State of North Carolina.

“Conserving lands for recreation strengthens local economies, improves community health and inspires future generations to the cause of conservation,” said Amanda Byrum, senior field representative for The Conservation Fund. “We’re thrilled that this partnership will provide a new park with first-class trails and amenities and play a crucial role in protecting water quality in the region.”

The future park at Catawba Cove will be home to six miles of public trails, part of which will be Carolina Thread Trail. This connection with the Thread Trail network will link the park to other communities and destinations along the 23-mile Matthews-Belk South Fork River Corridor such as Daniel Stowe Conservancy and Spencer Mountain, further expanding the ways outdoor enthusiasts can experience nature in Gaston County.

“The great outdoors and Gaston County go hand in hand. Conserving this undeveloped land along Lake Wylie with the help of our partners is the catalyst for expanding recreational access to the South Point area for many years to come,” shared Jim Bailey, Gaston County Commissioner for South Point Township, where Catawba Cove is located.

Catawba Cove is poised to become a signature outdoor destination offering the rare opportunity to experience an expansive, undeveloped stretch of Lake Wylie, all while safeguarding nature for future generations.

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