PSYLINKS Advances AI in Human Performance and Defense with Field-Ready Data Collection Engine

PsyLinks captures a golfer's performance and neural data out on the course, an example of the Omnia engine recording near real-time analytics in the field.

PSYLINKS unveils Omnia: a near real-time system and cognitive analytics engine for human performance and AI in defense and other high-stake domains.

We built Omnia to do one thing exceptionally well: capture what is happening in the moment, act on the most important parts right away, and send the rest to the cloud for processing and training.” — Michael McLaren-Gradinaru, PhD, Co-founder & Co-president, PsyLinks

CALGARY, ALBERTA, CANADA, June 18, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- PSYLINKS NEUROTECH CORP., a field-neuroscience company building near real-time system and cognitive analytics recording technology, today announced a major development milestone for Omnia, its core data collection engine, and a sharpened strategic focus on AI and defense.Omnia is the sensing backbone of the PsyLinks system: it takes in and synchronizes near real-time data streams, delivers immediate feedback the instant it matters, and passes the rest up to the cloud. There, the data will be tokenized, analyzed, and used to train AI models while also being organized for long-term learning and databasing. Those analytics then feed an augmentation layer designed to help users measurably improve at the task in front of them, in near real time.To showcase the engine's progress, PsyLinks released a video applying the platform across six domains: golf, stock trading, driving, flight simulation, drone piloting, and video games, pairing multiple data streams to produce meaningful performance metrics for each task. The video shows data capture from Electroencephalography (EEG), functional near-infrared spectroscopy (fNIRS), photoplethysmography (PPG), electrocardiography (EKG), eye tracking, and computer vision (motion capture and object identification).The engine also underpins PsyLinks' expanding work in AI for defense. The company applied its stack to Drone Simulator VR, a virtual-reality drone flight simulator, recording concurrent EEG and fNIRS and linking brain activity metrics such as hybrid engagement to measurable improvements in the simulator. This is part of a strategy to pair autonomous-systems work with AI built on large-scale neural and behavioral data. The company plans to move this concept to containerized drone training facilities for military and industrial operations."We built Omnia to do one thing exceptionally well: capture what is happening in the moment, act on the most important parts right away, and send the rest to the cloud for processing and training" said Michael McLaren-Gradinaru, co-founder and co-president of PsyLinks. Co-founder and co-president Ford Burles added, "Hitting this checkpoint proves the engine works across very different problems, from an athlete's golf swing to AI for defense. That is the foundation everything else is built on."Beyond analysis, Omnia is built for closed-loop augmentation, extending to interventions such as transcranial direct-current stimulation (tDCS) and daily readiness guidance that can flag when a user is off their game or should be recommended some recovery time. Because Omnia is sensor-agnostic, it can also apply to industrial settings such as oil and gas, where equipment is fitted with sensors, data is ingested by an AI backend, and closed-loop systems act on that equipment in near real time. The company positions Omnia as a general engine: record anything, act immediately on what matters, then learn from everything else to augment future performance.About PsyLinksPsyLinks Neurotech Corp. is a neurotechnology and applied intelligence company developing platforms that help people and organizations better understand, measure, and improve complex systems. The company combines neuroscience, multimodal sensing, signal processing, AI, and closed-loop feedback to turn data into practical insight and adaptive support. PsyLinks works across research, human performance, simulation, defense, industrial, and clinical-adjacent settings, with a broader mission to build technologies that connect real-world data to better decisions, training, and performance outcomes.Learn more at https://psylinks.ca

PsyLinks Omnia: Near Real-Time Analytics Across Six Domains, from a Golf Swing to AI for Defense

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