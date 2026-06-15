Town of Cramerton Trimlights iconic Bridge

Downtown Cramerton Bridge

Town of Cramerton to Illuminate Iconic Downtown - Goat Island Pedestrian Bridge for America’s 250th Celebration on June 27

CRAMERTON, NC, UNITED STATES, June 15, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Town of Cramerton will debut a new permanent architectural lighting installation on its iconic 200-foot pedestrian bridge spanning from its riverfront downtown to the 40-acre Goat Island Park as part of its celebration of America’s 250th birthday on June 27 (Town Event Calendar).

The lighting system, installed in partnership with Charlotte Trimlight, will enhance one of the town’s most recognizable landmarks with year-round accent and security lighting, while also enabling customizable colors and patterns for holidays, civic events, and special celebrations.

The unveiling will take place during Cramerton’s community-wide celebration, where the bridge over the South Fork River will be illuminated to mark the nation’s 250th anniversary—creating a vibrant focal point in the heart of the town.

“This illumination project is an awesome enhancement to our award-winning downtown streetscape and a new permanent fixture as we celebrate both our community and our Nation’s Semi quincentennial milestone” said Nelson Wills, Mayor. “The pedestrian bridge is a key centerpiece of Cramerton, and this new amazing lighting system allows us to add creativity, themes for events and holiday color throughout the year, for all to enjoy.”

Trimlight’s system operates on low-voltage 12V power, delivering energy-efficient performance while maintaining a clean, discreet appearance during daylight hours. The permanent installation eliminates the need for temporary seasonal lighting, providing a long-term solution that can adapt to a wide range of community uses.

“We’re proud to partner with the Town of Cramerton on such a special project,” said James Nichols, owner of Charlotte Trimlight. “This installation not only enhances a signature landmark but also gives the town a flexible way to celebrate moments that matter—from national holidays to local events.”

With its central location connecting the Downtown Cramerton to Goat Island Park, which is the epicenter for the Carolina Thread Trail, the illuminated pedestrian bridge will serve as a symbolic and visual centerpiece for both residents and visitors, reinforcing Cramerton’s commitment to state of the art infrastructure enhancements, community pride and thoughtful but flexible design with the color changing and programming capabilities of Trimlight’s system on the iconic structure.

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About the Town of Cramerton

The Town of Cramerton, located in eastern Gaston County, North Carolina, is an oasis in the shadows of Charlotte, known for its quaint downtown, scenic views of the South Fork River at the base of Cramer Mountain, numerous parks and trails, it’s safety and being a great place to raise a family with strong hometown pride.

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About Charlotte Trimlight

Charlotte Trimlight specializes in permanent, low-profile exterior lighting systems for residential and commercial properties. Their customizable LED solutions provide year-round accent, security, and holiday lighting without the need for seasonal installation and removal.

Media Contact Info

Charlotte Trimlight – call or text 704-462-7209; www.charlottetrimlight.com

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