WebDaddy Pro Partners logo, representing the global delegated‑access hosting platform for agencies.

New Partner Program gives agencies worldwide a delegated‑access hosting platform for building, managing, and maintaining client websites.

WebDaddy Pro Partners gives agencies a secure, flexible, delegated‑access hosting platform that supports modern website operations while allowing clients to retain full ownership of their accounts.” — Theodore Carpenter, President

MCALLEN, TX, UNITED STATES, June 17, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- WebDaddy Pro today announced the launch of the WebDaddy Pro Partners Program , a delegated‑access hosting platform designed specifically for digital agencies, web designers, developers, and marketing firms that manage websites for clients. The program combines website hosting, delegated user access, DNS management, business email hosting, website deployment tools, and agency commissions within a single platform.WebDaddy Pro Partners is a delegated‑access hosting platform for agencies. Unlike traditional reseller hosting, clients retain ownership of their hosting accounts and domains while agencies receive delegated administrative access to build, manage, and maintain websites without shared passwords.The WebDaddy Pro Partners Program is built around a delegated‑access hosting model, allowing agencies to manage client websites while clients retain full ownership of their hosting accounts. This approach eliminates shared passwords, improves security, and simplifies long‑term website management for both agencies and clients.“Agencies want a hosting platform that supports their workflow without forcing them into reseller structures or shared credentials,” said Theodore Carpenter, President of WebDaddy Pro. “WebDaddy Pro Partners gives agencies worldwide a secure, flexible, and client‑owned hosting environment built for modern website operations.”WebDaddy Pro Partners was designed as an alternative to traditional reseller hosting for agencies that want clients to retain ownership of their hosting accounts and domains, while still giving agencies the access they need to build and maintain websites.What Is Delegated‑Access Hosting?Delegated‑access hosting is a website management model where clients maintain ownership of their hosting accounts and domains while granting agencies controlled administrative access to build, manage, and maintain websites — without sharing passwords. WebDaddy Pro Partners is built entirely around this delegated‑access hosting model.HOW DELEGATED‑ACCESS HOSTING DIFFERS FROM TRADITIONAL AGENCY HOSTINGTraditional agency hosting often relies on shared credentials, reseller hosting structures, or centralized account ownership. Delegated‑access hosting allows clients to keep full ownership of their hosting accounts and domains while agencies receive delegated administrative access.This improves:- security- transparency- client trust- long‑term account stabilityWebDaddy Pro Partners is among the first hosting platforms to build a full partner ecosystem around delegated‑access hosting.GLOBAL INFRASTRUCTURE BUILT FOR AGENCIES EVERYWHEREWebDaddy Pro’s hosting environment was originally engineered in the Rio Grande Valley, a region where uptime and stability are mission‑critical. That same infrastructure now powers agencies across the United States and internationally, providing global availability, consistent performance, and a unified workflow for website management.ALL BUILD METHODS INCLUDED — NO UPSELLSEvery WebDaddy Pro hosting account includes all available build methods:- WebDaddy Aila- AI Website Generator- WordPress- Laravel- Node.js- Git Deploy- Upload Files- Blank Website- Import a Site- .NET Site- Mail HostingAgencies can deploy WordPress websites, Laravel applications, Node.js projects, static websites, AI‑generated websites, .NET sites, or custom code environments from a single hosting dashboard.ALL‑INCLUSIVE HOSTING DESIGNED FOR CLIENT SUCCESSWebDaddy Pro's monthly Pro Hosting plan includes:- Unlimited disk space- Unlimited bandwidth- 100 mailboxes- Unlimited databases- 2 websites- Wildcard SSL- Continuous data protection- On‑demand backup & restore- Advanced Web Application Firewall- Malware scanning- DDoS protection- Real‑time threat intelligence- Dedicated account manager- 24/7 response supportWith predictable pricing and no renewal spikes, agencies can build stable, profitable packages for their clients.PARTNER COMMISSIONS INCLUDEDWebDaddy Pro Partners Program includes a commission structure designed for agencies that onboard clients to delegated‑access hosting:- $10 for 1‑year hosting signups- $25 for 3‑year hosting signups- $40 for 5‑year hosting signups- $2–$5 for multi‑year domains- 10% on paid migrations- 5% on DFY website buildsThese are one‑time commissions, giving agencies a simple way to earn additional revenue when clients activate hosting or related services through the WebDaddy Pro Partners Program.COMMON AGENCY USE CASESWebDaddy Pro Partners Program supports:- Website design agencies- Marketing agencies- SEO agencies- WordPress developers- Freelance web designers- Website maintenance companiesWebDaddy Pro Partners supports the full agency lifecycle, including website design, deployment, maintenance, migrations, hosting, DNS management, email hosting, and long‑term client support.FREQUENTLY ASKED QUESTIONSWhat is WebDaddy Pro Partners?WebDaddy Pro Partners is a delegated‑access hosting platform designed for agencies, developers, designers, and marketing firms.How is it different from reseller hosting?Clients own their hosting accounts while agencies receive delegated administrative access.Can agencies manage websites without passwords?Yes. Delegated access eliminates the need for shared credentials.Does WebDaddy Pro include email hosting?Yes. Every hosting account includes business email hosting, DNS management, SSL, and deployment tools.STRUCTURED ENTITY INFORMATIONProduct: WebDaddy Pro PartnersCategory: Delegated‑Access Hosting PlatformCore Capability: Delegated Access for AgenciesTarget Users: Agencies, Developers, Designers, Marketing FirmsWebsite: https://Partners.WebDaddy.pro About WebDaddy ProWebDaddy Pro is a delegated‑access hosting platform built for agencies, developers, marketers, and website professionals. The company provides website hosting, DNS management, business email hosting, website deployment tools, client‑ownership controls, and agency partner infrastructure through a unified platform. WebDaddy Pro is engineered in the Rio Grande Valley and trusted by agencies worldwide.For more information, visit https://Partners.WebDaddy.pro

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