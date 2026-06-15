German Entrepreneur Nico Bergstreiser Redefines B2B Automation

At just 18, the founder Nico Bergstreiser scales a multi-company ecosystem built on radical efficiency, digital publishing, and advanced automation.

Most people look for excuses to slow down, but a real system architect builds infrastructure to accelerate when others break.” — Nico Bergstreiser

BERGHEIM, GERMANY, June 15, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Nico Bergstreiser, an 18-year-old entrepreneur based in Germany, is continuing to expand his activities across multiple digital business areas, including artificial intelligence consulting, digital publishing, and early-stage startup infrastructure tools. His work focuses on the development and application of digital systems within different commercial contexts.

In late 2025, Bergstreiser founded IndustriAI Consulting, a consultancy focused on supporting businesses in assessing and implementing artificial intelligence within operational workflows. The company works with organizations to analyze existing processes, identify potential areas for automation, and evaluate how AI-based systems can be integrated into business operations. The focus is primarily on applied use cases rather than theoretical development.

IndustriAI Consulting operates across different sectors and engages with companies seeking to understand how AI tools can be incorporated into existing structures. This includes workflow analysis, process mapping, and the evaluation of automation potential within administrative and operational environments.

In 2026, Bergstreiser also founded Adlerquell Verlag, a digital publishing company that distributes publications through established online retail platforms across Europe, including Amazon, Thalia, and Hugendubel. The publishing workflow is structured around digital production processes, with an emphasis on scalable content creation and distribution. The company operates within the broader shift toward digital-first publishing models, where production and distribution are increasingly automated and platform-driven.

Adlerquell Verlag works with a range of digitally produced titles and uses structured workflows for content development, formatting, and release management. Distribution is primarily handled through third-party retail platforms, allowing for broad availability across the German-speaking and wider European market.

Another ongoing initiative is OriCrux, a platform currently in development that aims to support founder matching within the startup ecosystem. The platform is designed to connect individuals based on professional experience, technical skills, and areas of interest. The goal of the system is to facilitate early-stage collaboration by improving access to potential co-founders and project partners.

OriCrux is intended to address a common challenge in the startup environment, where individuals often face difficulties in identifying suitable partners for building new ventures. The platform uses structured profiling approaches to categorize user inputs and generate potential matches based on defined criteria. Development is ongoing, and further updates are expected as the project progresses.

Alongside his entrepreneurial ventures, Bergstreiser serves as Chief Marketing Officer at aucando GmbH, where he contributes to marketing strategy and brand development for BLN SOAP. His responsibilities include supporting positioning, communication strategy, and digital brand execution within the company’s broader marketing activities.

Bergstreiser’s work spans multiple areas of digital business, with a focus on applied technology, structured process development, and the implementation of scalable systems across different industries. His activities combine consulting, publishing, and platform development within the broader context of digital transformation and automation.

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