WakeCap Acquires Frontline

Inside Frontline: AI-powered schedule, resource, and cost optimization for construction projects.

Acquisition extends WakeCap upstream into project planning, connecting the plan to the jobsite in real time.

Together, we are creating something the industry has never had before: a continuous intelligence loop from the planning table all the way to the last worker on site...” — Dr. Hassan Albalawi, Co-Founder and CEO of WakeCap

DAMMAM, SAUDI ARABIA, June 14, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- WakeCap announces its acquisition of Frontline, an AI-powered construction planning platform. The software helps project teams build better schedules, optimizing activity sequencing and resource allocation to optimize project duration and cost.Frontline was founded by Luis Martinez and Ricky Ding to fix a problem that has plagued construction for decades: plans that fall apart the moment a project kicks off. Its platform lets planners run simulations and stress-test their schedules, so teams are confident in a plan that actually holds. It serves contractors and end clients across industrial, energy, and infrastructure construction.The acquisition underscores WakeCap’s commitment to expanding its construction-tech platform by integrating capabilities for planning and execution optimization. This move further allows WakeCap to deepen customer relationships across the full lifecycle of a project.This acquisition comes as infrastructure investment surges, with the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia alone investing nearly $1 trillion in construction and urban development. Aligned with the ambitions of Vision 2030 to build safer, smarter, and more sustainable environments, the acquisition strengthens WakeCap’s position at the intersection of AI, IoT, and the digital transformation of construction.Construction’s costliest failures begin before a single worker reaches the site, in plans built on assumptions that the field never confirms. WakeCap captures the ground truth of execution in real time, having tracked more than 150 million labor hours across giga-projects including Aramco, NEOM, Qiddiya, and King Salman Park. Frontline brings the intelligence to build plans that hold up to those conditions before work begins.“Construction’s hardest problem has never been a lack of data. It’s the drift between the plan and what happens on site. With Frontline, we turn project controls from reactive to predictive, and on the world’s most complex projects, that difference is measured in months and millions,” commented Dr. Hassan Albalawi, Co-Founder and CEO of WakeCap.“Construction has long suffered from a disconnect between planning and execution; projects are won on one set of assumptions and delivered on another. Frontline was built to close that gap through AI-driven planning intelligence, and WakeCap has been doing the same on the jobsite through real-time data and worker-first technology,” said Luis Martinez, CEO of Frontline.“Together, we are creating something the industry has never had before: a continuous intelligence loop from the planning table all the way to the last worker on site. Joining WakeCap is a step toward the future we’ve always believed construction deserves,” he added.About WakeCapWakeCap is the construction-tech platform digitizing the world’s most complex job sites — giving project owners a single source of truth across safety, workforce, and project controls. Deployed on $120B+ in active giga-projects across construction and oil & gas, WakeCap delivers live visibility across every site, package, and contractor. Founded in Dammam, Saudi Arabia, WakeCap operates across KSA, the United States, the United Arab Emirates, and Brazil, with offices in Dammam (HQ), San Francisco, Dubai, and São Paulo.

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