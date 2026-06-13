Sunday, June 14, 2026

CANADA, June 13 - Note: All times local and subject to change 9:15 a.m. The Prime Minister will arrive in Charlestown, Ireland. Note for media: 10:20 a.m. The Prime Minister will meet with the President of Ireland, Catherine Connolly. Note for media: 4:00 p.m. The Prime Minister will hold a media availability. Note for media: 5:30 p.m. The Prime Minister will attend and deliver remarks at a civic reception hosted by Mayo County Council. Note for media:

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