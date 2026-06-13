Sovrynn Launches First Compliance Intelligence Platform for Owner-Operators

Sovrynn — The first compliance intelligence platform built for independent owner-operators. Know your DRI Score™. Share your Compliance Passport™. Your operation. Your intelligence.

Kansas City startup introduces the DRI Score™ and Compliance Passport™ giving independent owner-operators real-time visibility into their regulatory standing.

Owner-operators are the only business owners in America with no true instrument for their credibility.” — Tearra Bourgeois, Founder, Sovrynn

KANSAS CITY, MO, UNITED STATES, June 13, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Sovrynn Launches First Compliance Intelligence Platform for Independent Trucking Owner-Operators

Kansas City startup introduces the DRI Score™ and Compliance Passport™ giving the 3.5 million independent owner-operators a real-time measure of their regulatory standing for the first time

June 11, 2026 Sovrynn (sovrynn.co), a compliance intelligence platform built for independent owner-operators and small trucking fleets, today announced its official launch. The platform introduces a new category in commercial trucking technology: compliance intelligence the continuous, real-time awareness of where an operator stands against federal regulatory requirements and what that standing means for their ability to work, get loaded, and stay on the road.

The launch marks the first time independent owner-operators have access to a unified compliance score, a shareable credential for broker trust-building, and an AI compliance assistant all in a single platform built specifically for the operator who runs their business without a compliance department.

"Owner-operators are the only business owners in America with no true instrument for their credibility," said Tearra Bourgeois, founder of Sovrynn. "A broker can pull your FMCSA record in thirty seconds, but you have no equivalent way to know what they're seeing or prove that you're ready to work. Sovrynn fixes that."

The DRI Score™ and Compliance Passport™

At the core of the platform is the Driver Readiness Index™ (DRI Score™), a 0-100 compliance rating powered by live FMCSA data. The DRI Score™ translates complex federal data like inspection histories, violation weightings, authority status, insurance filings, and filing deadlines into a single, actionable number operators can track, improve, and share.

The Compliance Passport™ gives every operator a verified, shareable credential with a unique identifier they can send to brokers, dispatchers, and contractors before they are even asked. For new authority holders who have historically struggled to establish trust in the freight market, the Compliance Passport™ provides documented proof of readiness available from day one.

Rynn, Sovrynn's AI compliance assistant, answers FMCSA questions in plain language and proactively flags upcoming deadlines before they become violations or out-of-service orders.

Addressing a Structural Gap in Independent Trucking

The United States has approximately 3.5 million independent owner-operators managing their own operating authority. Unlike large carriers, which employ safety directors and compliance managers, independent operators have historically navigated FMCSA requirements without real-time visibility into their regulatory standing.

The FMCSA's public data systems SAFER, the Company Snapshot, and DataQs were designed for regulators and sophisticated users, not for a driver who needs a plain-language answer before a dispatch call. Sovrynn is built to close that gap.

Sovrynn's proprietary technology includes the DRI Score™, Driver Readiness Index™, and Compliance Passport™, all trademark applications filed with the USPTO under Class 42 in 2026.

Availability and Pricing

Sovrynn is available now at sovrynn.co. The platform offers a free tier with paid plans at $20 and $40 per month, accessible pricing designed for the independent operator managing every aspect of their business.

About Sovrynn

Sovrynn is a compliance intelligence platform for independent owner-operators and small trucking fleets. Founded in 2026 by Tearra Bourgeois and operated under Tearratopia Holdings, Sovrynn is headquartered in Kansas City, Missouri. The platform's mission is to give every operator the real-time compliance intelligence that has historically been available only to large carriers. Learn more at sovrynn.co.

DRI Score™, Driver Readiness Index™, and Compliance Passport™ are trademarks of Tearratopia Holdings, USPTO Class 42, applications filed 2026.

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