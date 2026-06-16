GreenSpace Labs Reports Positive Phase 2 Pilot Data for CBD-Based IBS Therapy GSL-01-001

Clinical-stage company targets 2028–2029 IBS patent cliff with mechanism-distinct cannabinoid approach

MIDDLETOWN, RI, UNITED STATES, June 16, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- GreenSpace Labs, Inc. (GSL), a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company developing cannabinoid therapeutics for gastrointestinal disorders, today announced preliminary results from its Phase 2 pilot trial evaluating GSL-01-001, an oral cannabidiol-based formulation for irritable bowel syndrome (IBS).

The 12-week, single-site study enrolled 23 adult IBS patients, with 13 completing the full treatment period. Data were collected via electronic capture, patient diaries, and site-administered questionnaires.

Key Findings

Symptom improvement across all domains. Average weekly scores for pain, discomfort, bloating, cramping, and nausea showed consistent declines from baseline through week 12. Pain and discomfort scores dropped from approximately 4.0–4.5 at baseline to 1.5–2.0 by the final study weeks on a 5-point scale.

Maintained stool consistency. Average Bristol Stool Form Scale scores remained in the normal range (approximately 4.0) throughout the study, indicating no deterioration in bowel function.

Quality of life gains. The proportion of participants reporting IBS symptoms impacted them "Extremely" or "Quite a Bit" fell from 51% at baseline to 10% by week 8. Participants reporting minimal or no impact increased from 32% at baseline to 73% at week 8.

Overall health improvement. No participants rated their health as "Excellent" or "Very Good" at baseline. By week 12, six participants reported "Very Good" or "Excellent" overall health.

Strategic Positioning

GSL is advancing its IBS program ahead of what the company believes is the largest concurrent loss-of-exclusivity event in the modern history of branded IBS therapeutics. Three leading branded products—Xifaxan (Bausch Health), Viberzi (AbbVie), and Linzess (AbbVie/Ironwood)—face generic launches within a 13-month window beginning mid-2028. The global IBS treatment market exceeds $3.6 billion and is growing at approximately 9% annually.

GSL-01-001 is designed to address a persistent clinical gap: durable, multi-pathway control of visceral abdominal pain. Current approved IBS therapies do not directly target pain pathways—pain relief is a downstream effect of bowel-habit normalization. GSL's cannabinoid approach engages multiple components of the gut-brain axis.

The formulation is further informed by the failure of olorinab, a single-mechanism CB2 agonist that did not demonstrate efficacy in Pfizer/Arena's Phase 2b CAPTIVATE trial, underscoring the need for multi-target cannabinoid pharmacology.

Management Commentary

"The directional trend we observed across every symptom domain is consistent with our mechanistic hypothesis for GSL-01-001," said William Albro, Chief Executive Officer. "We anticipated this pilot would be hypothesis-generating rather than registration-enabling, and that is exactly what the data show. We now have clear protocol improvements to implement and a defined timeline to execute a GCP-compliant Phase 2 program aligned with the 2028–2029 IBS patent cliff."

Partnership Opportunity

GSL is seeking a mid- to large-cap pharma partner with existing cannabinoid or GI franchise capabilities for pivotal-stage execution and commercial launch. The company is considering exclusive worldwide licensing, co-development, or full acquisition structures.

About GreenSpace Labs, Inc.

GreenSpace Labs is a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company developing differentiated cannabinoid therapeutics for functional gastrointestinal disorders. The company's lead asset, GSL-01-001, is an oral CBD-based formulation targeting IBS with potential expansion into IBD-associated pain, functional dyspepsia, and post-infectious GI pain syndromes.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.