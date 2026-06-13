The Diamond Oak Relocates to New Office

The Diamond Oak has moved to a new office on 47th Street in New York City, continuing its buying and selling services for fine and pre-loved jewelry.

NEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, June 13, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Diamond Oak, one of the leading specialists in pre-loved and custom fine jewelry in New York City's Diamond District, has relocated its office to a new floor within the same building. The company can now be found at 62 West 47th Street, Suite 401, New York, NY 10036. All services and offerings, including buying and selling, continue as before.

Based in the heart of New York City's Diamond District, The Diamond Oak serves a sophisticated clientele nationwide, meeting fine jewelry demands through luxury diamond engagement ring offerings, hard-to-find antique and vintage selections, and high-end custom pieces. As proponents of quality, the company focuses on sought-after brands, including Tiffany & Co., Cartier, Bulgari, and Harry Winston.

"Diamonds and jewelry are ultimately about connection and devotion — loved one to loved one, of course, but also buyer to seller," said Mr. Alon Mor, Owner and Founder of The Diamond Oak. "My real value and purpose is not simply to sell or create fine jewelry, but to facilitate the celebration of profound moments and life's milestones with a precious and meaningful gift."

At the new location, the company continues to offer:

• Pre-loved Tiffany & Co. diamond engagement rings, first verified for authenticity, then renewed and restored to mint condition by an in-house team of specialists.

• Custom fine jewelry, created to order by master craftsmen according to client specifications.

• Fine pre-loved estate jewelry from revered names such as Tiffany & Co., Cartier, Bulgari, Harry Winston, David Webb, Graff, Verdura, Rolex, Patek Philippe, and Angela Cummings.

The company describes its inventory as available at 30% to 50% below typical retail pricing across all sales classifications, available year-round rather than tied to seasonal sale events.

Authenticity Guarantee

Every designer piece sold is inspected and authenticated by the company's team of experts. The Diamond Oak guarantees every piece to be 100% authentic or the purchase price is refunded.

Return Policy

The Diamond Oak offers 30-day returns with no cost and no questions asked, provided the item is in the same condition as received and in its original packaging. Customers may contact the company during business hours or by email to receive a pre-paid, insured shipping label. Restocking fees range from 0% to 6% depending on the payment method used. Custom orders require a non-refundable 50% deposit, with refunds decided on a case-by-case basis.

Shipping Policy

Shipping on U.S. orders is complimentary. International orders under $5,000 carry a $75 flat fee, while international orders of $5,000 and over ship complimentary. International customers are responsible for all local customs and duties charges. The company is authorized to collect sales tax in New York State only.

The relocation reflects The Diamond Oak's continued presence on 47th Street, where the founder's family connection to the diamond trade began in 1951, when Abe Mor entered the diamond industry in Israel at the age of 13. After nearly 25 years as a partner in the family business, Abe Mor Diamond Cutters, Alon Mor returned to New York in 2018 to focus on diamonds and fine custom and estate jewelry.

Customers have shared their experiences with the company. Denise R. said: "Alon and the Diamond Oak gave us an amazing price on exactly what I was looking for. The Tiffany's diamond earrings were in perfect condition and larger and higher quality than we would have paid retail. They complete my ear lobe stack. The shipping was next day from NYC to CA! Great find and seamless experience. I would not hesitate to purchase diamond jewelry from the Diamond Oak again."

Tricia C. shared: "Alon has been the jeweler for very close friends of mine for almost 15 years, and has made them the most beautiful engagement and wedding rings. So I knew I wanted him to make my wedding ring. He is very knowledgeable and helpful with the design process, is great at communicating updates, and offers a fair price. I absolutely LOVE my ring and will definitely come back in the future for more custom jewelry!"

Leigh L. added: "My husband bought me a Tiffany & Co. anniversary ring here, and it's absolutely perfect. Alon was so personable, the sizing was flawless, and the service made our anniversary even more special. Thank you, Alon!"

Customers can reach The Diamond Oak by phone at +1 212-799-7153, visit the website at https://thediamondoak.com/, browse the online shop, or read the company journal.

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About The Diamond Oak

Diamonds and Jewelry are about connection and devotion. Loved one to loved one, of course, but also buyer to seller. My intention behind The Diamond Oak is not simply to sell or create fine jewelry, but to facilitate the celebration of profound moments and life's milestones with precious and meaningful gifts, to be cherished for a lifetime, and to continue as a legacy for future generations. It is one of the reasons why I chose THE DIAMOND OAK as a name. In many cultures, it symbolizes strength, connection, and community...and "Oak" is the literal translation of "Alon" אלון from Hebrew.

Contact Details:

62 West 47th Street Suite 401

New York, NY 10036

United States

https://maps.app.goo.gl/ebdestxHwZUvAqTb9

Notes to Editors:

• This press release has been issued by The Diamond Oak Inc, a premier purveyor of luxury diamonds and jewelry based in New York, New York.

• For additional information, interviews, or media inquiries, please contact Mr. Alon Mor, Owner and Founder, using the contact information provided above.

• The company offers comprehensive information on its authenticity guarantee, return policy, and shipping policy on its website.

End of Press Release

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