Anderson: Area Schools Receive State Food Program Grants

ST. PAUL – State Rep. Paul Anderson, R-Starbuck, announces two area school districts have gained awards through the Farm-to-School and Early Care grant program.

Morris Area Schools ($18,175) and Clinton-Graceville-Beardsley ($5,000) are both receiving Full Tray Grants. The program is run by the Minnesota Department of Agriculture and is meant for school districts and early childhood education centers that have some Farm to School experience and want to grow their Farm to School and Early Care programming and expand local procurement from Minnesota producers.

“Congratulations to the people at Morris and CGB schools for their successful grant applications,” Anderson said. “These grants are win-win, by making opportunities available for Minnesota farmers and providing our students with locally grown meals that fuel their success and teach them where their food comes from.”

The MDA reports having awarded more than $1.3 million to schools and early care providers through its Agricultural Growth, Research, and Innovation Farm to School and Early Care Grant programs to increase purchases of Minnesota-grown and -raised foods.

The MDA reported individual grant awards range in size from $2,500 to $30,000 for Full Tray Grants and First Bite Grants. When combined with required matching contributions from grantees, the program’s total investment in local foods will exceed $1.9 million, according to the MDA.