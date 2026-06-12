Staff Peer Support Program expands at Calipatria

During annual staff Peer Support Program (PSP) training, Calipatria State Prison welcomed 10 new members to the team.

With these new members, the team now has 30 staff representatives from various classifications, creating a strong and dynamic group dedicated to supporting the well-being of staff.

Over the course of three engaging and interactive training days, participants

reviewed Peer Support Program policies

practiced reality-based scenarios

strengthened their ability to provide support and resources to fellow staff members.

The training emphasized the importance of communication, proactive wellness and teamwork. This helps ensure the PSP Team remains prepared to assist staff during challenging situations.

In addition to the core training curriculum, PSP members benefited from three special presentations. One presentation focused on somatic breathing techniques and self-care practices, providing valuable tools for stress management and personal wellness.

Team members expressed appreciation for the practical techniques and their potential benefits both on and off the job.

A second presentation was delivered by members of the Crisis Response Team (CRT) Negotiations Unit. They shared valuable information on active listening, communication strategies, and de-escalation techniques. Their insights reinforced skills essential to effective peer support.

Calipatria’s PSP administrator, team leaders and members expressed appreciation to all guest presenters for sharing their expertise.

They also thank acting Warden Bustamante for his continued support and for reinforcing the importance of employee wellness. His commitment to staff well-being reflects the understanding that healthy, supported employees are essential to the safe and effective daily operations of the institution.

Submitted by Lt. A. Amat

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