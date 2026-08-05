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San Gabriel Valley parole sweep results in 7 arrests

The San Gabriel Valley District of the Division of Adult Parole Operations conducted a compliance sweep resulting in seven arrests.

The July 28 compliance operation was held with the assistance of the Community Compliance Unit, the Division Training Unit, CDCR K-9 units, Whittier Police Department, Los Angeles Sheriff’s Office, West Covina Police Department and Azuza Police Department.

The operations focused on 26 supervised persons resulting in six supervised persons being arrested along with one citizen, who had an outstanding felony warrant.

Arrests were made for various penal code violations as well as violating conditions of parole including:

  • possession of knife and firearms
  • possession of drugs and paraphernalia
  • resisting arrest
  • gang association and gang paraphernalia
  • change of address without notifying parole
  • contact with restricted victim.

The Division of Adult Parole Operations thanked its internal and external partners for their assistance and commitment to public safety.

Story submitted by Andrew Meyer, acting chief deputy regional administrator
CDCR Division of Adult Parole Operations, Southern Region

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San Gabriel Valley parole sweep results in 7 arrests

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