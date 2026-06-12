MCD Is Hiring a Legislative Affairs Director

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Job Details

Working Title: Legislative Affairs Director

Job Class: Planner Principal State

Agency: Disability Council

Job ID : 94790

: 94790 Location : St. Paul

: St. Paul Telework Eligible : Yes

: Yes Full/Part Time : Full-Time

: Full-Time Regular/Temporary : Unlimited

: Unlimited Who May Apply : Open to all qualified job seekers

: Open to all qualified job seekers Date Posted : 06/11/2026

: 06/11/2026 Closing Date : 06/23/2026

: 06/23/2026 Hiring Agency/Seniority Unit : Disability Council / Disability Council-MAPE

: Disability Council / Disability Council-MAPE Division/Unit : Council On Disability Pr / Minn Council On Disability

: Council On Disability Pr / Minn Council On Disability Work Shift/Work Hours : Day Shift

: Day Shift Days of Work : Monday – Friday

: Monday – Friday Travel Required : 20%

: 20% Salary Range: $32.40 – $47.76 / hourly; $67,651 – $99,722 / annually

$32.40 – $47.76 / hourly; $67,651 – $99,722 / annually Classified Status : Classified

: Classified Bargaining Unit/Union : 214 – MN Assoc of Professional Empl/MAPE

: 214 – MN Assoc of Professional Empl/MAPE FLSA Status:

FLSA Status : Exempt – Administrative

: Exempt – Administrative Designated in Connect 700 Program for Applicants with Disabilities: Yes

The work you’ll do is more than just a job.

At the State of Minnesota, employees play a critical role in developing policies, providing essential services, and working to improve the well-being and quality of life for all Minnesotans. The State of Minnesota is committed to equity and inclusion, and invests in employees by providing benefits, support resources, and training and development opportunities.

Job Summary

The Minnesota Council on Disability is looking for their next Legislative Affairs Director! This position provides agency-wide leadership, management and stewardship over the Minnesota Council on Disability policy and budgetary legislative priorities. Additionally, this position is responsible for providing leadership, management, direction, coordination, and consultation to secure the agency’s ongoing general fund appropriation, completing fiscal notes, and to administer the public policy initiatives for the agency’s human and civil rights public policy program. This position often partners with the Government Relations lead in spearheading the agency’s efforts regarding legislation or the legislative branch. This work is achieved by preparing reports to state lawmakers, briefing packages, budget recommendations, and positioning information. The incumbent will coordinate agency statements to legislators, legislative staff, and the governor’s office, and ensures effective relationships are established and maintained with the legislature and governor’s office so that agency’s human and civil rights public policy program is successful.

Notice: This position is eligible for a hybrid telework arrangement. With a telework arrangement, onsite attendance will be required for team members or as requested by management to meet business needs. Completion of a telework agreement will be required. Please review the Telework Policy (PDF) for details.

Qualifications

Minimum Qualifications

Three years of experience in public policy, legislative work, government relations, disability policy, or related public-sector roles. A bachelor’s degree in public policy, disability studies, political science, public administration, social sciences, or a related field may substitute for one (1) year of experience; a master’s degree or higher may substitute for eighteen (18) months of experience.

Experience must include:

Knowledge of the legislative process

Experience developing or analyzing policy

Experience writing or reviewing legislation

Experience collaborating with government or community stakeholders

Experience communicating policy information

Experience conducting policy research or analysis

Knowledge of disability-related laws or civil rights frameworks

Preferred Qualifications

Experience developing statewide legislative strategy — shaping policy agendas, identifying legislative priorities, and coordinating agency strategy.

Experience drafting fiscal notes or budget narratives — including collaboration with budget offices, fiscal note coordinators, or legislative analysts.

Experience conducting statewide or national policy scans — including best-practice reviews and environmental scans of disability policy at the state level.

Experience representing an organization in legislative or policy forums — such as task forces, commissions, community forums, or legislative hearings.

Experience developing public-facing policy materials — such as legislative guides, one-pagers, annual reports, or policy briefs.

Experience with disability-related outreach, education, or technical assistance — including ADA, Section 504/508, MN Human Rights Act, and accessibility standards.

Knowledge of national disability policy trends — including emerging issues, federal initiatives, and national policy discussions.

Additional Requirements

Successful applicants must pass background and employment reference checks prior to employment. A criminal history does not automatically disqualify an applicant, and each case will be reviewed individually in alignment with fair hiring practices.

How to Apply

To apply for this job,

Visit https://mn.gov/mmb/careers Select “Search open positions” Search for job posting ID 94790

If you have questions about applying for jobs, contact the Careers Help Desk at 651-259-3637 or email careers@state.mn.us. For additional information about the application process, go to Careers in Minnesota State Government.

If you have questions about this position, contact Teresa Mills at Teresa.Mills@state.mn.us or 651-201-2428.

To receive consideration as a Connect 700 Program applicant, apply online, email the Job ID#, the Working Title and your valid Proof of Eligibility Certificate by the closing date to Teresa Mills at Teresa.Mills@state.mn.us.

Working Together to Improve the State We Love

What do Minnesota’s State employees have in common?

A sense of purpose in their work

Connection with their coworkers and communities

Opportunities for personal and professional growth

Benefits

As an employee, you’ll have access to one of the most affordable health insurance plans in Minnesota, along with other benefits to help you and your family be well.

Your Benefits May Include:

Paid vacation and sick leave

12 paid holidays each year

Low-cost medical, dental, vision, and prescription drug plans Fertility care, including IVF Diabetes care Dental and orthodontic care for adults and children

6 weeks paid leave for parents of newborn or newly adopted children

Pension plan that provides income when you retire (after working at least three years)

Employer paid life insurance to provide support for your family in the event of death

Short-term and long-term disability insurance that can provide income if you are unable to work due to illness or injury

Tax-free expense accounts for health, dental, and dependent care

Resources that provide support and promote physical, emotional, social, and financial well-being

Support to Help You Reach Your Career Goals:

Training, classes, and professional development

Federal Public Service Loan Forgiveness Program (Some positions may qualify for the Public Service Loan Forgiveness Program. For more information, visit the Federal Student Aid website at studentaid.gov.)

Employee Assistance Program (EAP) for Work/Life Support:

A voluntary confidential program that helps employees and their families with life challenges that may impact overall health, personal well-being, or job performance

Common sources of stress can be addressed through the EAP: mental health, relationship challenges (personal and work), grief and loss, finances, and legal issues

Daily Living/Convenience Services: Chore services, home repair, trip planning, child/elder care

Programs, resources and benefits eligibility varies based on type of employment, agency, funding availability, union/collective bargaining agreement, location, and length of service with the State of Minnesota.

Equal Opportunity Employers

Minnesota state agencies are equal opportunity, affirmative action, and veteran-friendly employers. State agencies are committed to creating a workforce that reflects the diversity of the state and strongly encourages persons of color and Indigenous communities, members of the LGBTQIA2S+ community, individuals with disabilities, women, and veterans to apply. The varied experiences and perspectives of employees strengthen the work we do together and our ability to best serve Minnesotans.

All qualified applicants will receive consideration for employment without regard to race, color, creed, religion, national origin, sex (including pregnancy, childbirth, and disabilities related to pregnancy or childbirth), gender identity, gender expression, marital status, familial status, age, sexual orientation, status regarding public assistance, disability, veteran status or activity in a local Human Rights Commission or any other characteristic protected by law.

Applicants with Disabilities

Minnesota state agencies make reasonable accommodations to their employees and applicants with disabilities. If you have a disability and need assistance in searching or applying for jobs with the State of Minnesota, call the Careers Help Desk at 651-259-3637 or email careers@state.mn.us and let us know the support you need.