SumGeniusAI Launches AI Copilot and Knowledge Gaps for ChatGenius DM Automation

The ChatGenius AI Copilot drafts a reply to an Instagram DM and holds it for human approval, with Approve & Send, Edit, and Dismiss options in the Conversations dashboard. SumGeniusAI Logo

ChatGenius now drafts replies for human approval and flags the questions its AI cannot answer yet, giving Instagram and Facebook businesses real oversight.

Big platforms are racing to automate DMs entirely. We went the other way: the AI does the work, you approve every reply, and it tells you exactly what it doesn't know yet.” — Jared Rice, Co-Founder & CTO, SumGeniusAI

LAS VEGAS, NV, UNITED STATES, June 14, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- SumGeniusAI, a Verified Meta Tech Provider, today announced two additions to ChatGenius , its AI platform for automating direct messages on Instagram and Facebook: AI Copilot mode and AI Gaps, a knowledge-gap detection system. Both are built around one idea. As large platforms move to fully automate customer conversations, ChatGenius gives business owners AI they can supervise and correct.AI Copilot mode keeps a human in control of every reply. With Copilot turned on, the ChatGenius AI reads each incoming message and writes a complete, context-aware response, but instead of sending it, the reply is held as a pending draft in the business's dashboard. The owner or a team member can approve it as written, edit it first, or dismiss it. Approved messages send through the same Instagram and Facebook channels and respect Meta's messaging-window rules. Quick replies, automated flows, and human-handoff messages still send instantly, so Copilot adds oversight without slowing routine automation. The choice between Copilot and fully automatic replies is a single toggle each business controls.AI Gaps addresses a problem every automated assistant faces: questions it cannot answer yet. When a customer asks something the AI has no good answer for, ChatGenius records it instead of guessing. A background process reviews these moments, groups repeat questions, and surfaces them in an AI Gaps view in the dashboard, showing the customer's question, what the AI said, and how often it has come up. From there the business can teach the answer in one click, either by saving it to the knowledge base or adding it to the AI's instructions, so the next customer who asks gets a correct answer. Rather than a black box that silently improvises, ChatGenius shows owners exactly what their AI does not know.Both features sit on top of the ChatGenius AI engine, built for accuracy and control. The engine routes messages between GPT-5 models based on the detected intent of each message, runs intent detection, language detection, and knowledge retrieval in parallel, and typically responds in under 15 seconds. Answers are grounded in each business's own material through a retrieval system that combines semantic and keyword search over the company's uploaded documents, FAQs, and service menu, so the AI answers from real business information rather than generic guesses. ChatGenius detects and replies in 14 languages, reads sentiment to recognize frustrated customers, and hands off to a human with a short AI-written summary when a conversation needs personal attention. The same engine powers conversations across Instagram, Facebook Messenger, WhatsApp, SMS, and Telegram."Big platforms are racing to automate DMs entirely. We went the other way. The AI does the work, but you can choose to approve every reply, and it tells you exactly what it does not know yet," said Jared Rice, Co-Founder and CTO of SumGeniusAI.ChatGenius is available now. Businesses can start free with 50 conversations per month and no credit card required, with paid plans beginning at $29 per month.About SumGeniusAISumGeniusAI LLC, founded in 2025 and based in Las Vegas, builds AI tools that help businesses handle customer conversations on social media. Its flagship product, ChatGenius, automates and assists direct messaging and comment replies across Instagram, Facebook, WhatsApp, and more, with AI grounded in each business's own knowledge. SumGeniusAI is a Verified Meta Tech Provider. Learn more at sumgenius.ai.

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