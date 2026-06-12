Rep. Schomaker to Resign His Position as State Representative

ST. PAUL – State Representative Joe Schomacker (R-Luverne) is announcing his resignation from the Minnesota House of Representatives effective June 21. He cited new business opportunities for the decision to step down.

Schomacker represents Minnesota House District 21A, which includes all or portions of Lincoln, Pipestone, Rock, Nobles, Murray and Cottonwood counties.

“It has truly been an honor to represent the residents of southwestern Minnesota for the past 16 years, and I thank them for their support and encouragement,” Schomacker said.

From the very start of his legislative tenure, Schomacker made health care – specifically the concerns within the long-term care industry – a top legislative priority. He served as the Chairman of the Health and Human Services Reform Committee and the Aging & Long-Term Care Policy Committee, and co-chairman of the Human Services Finance and Policy Committee during his time in the Minnesota House.

These leadership roles gave Schomacker the opportunity to bring Greater Minnesota’s health care needs to the forefront, working to reform funding for nursing homes and long-term care facilities, improve the lives of senior citizens, manage nursing shortages, and brace our state to address the “Silver Tsunami” of aging baby boomers and their needs for quality care.

Schomacker also supported numerous local provisions that were eventually signed into law during his House tenure. Locally, the most important accomplishment was his part to secure state funding for the Lewis and Clark Rural Water System project, which delivered a reliable and clean water source to southwestern Minnesota residents.

As the legislature has adjourned for the year and an election for the House District 21A seat is being held in November, no special election will be called to fill out the remaining months of Rep. Schomacker’s term.