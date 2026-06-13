WNY Winners of DRI & NY Forward Program

Governor Kathy Hochul today announced that the City of Jamestown will receive $10 million in funding as the Western New York winner of the ninth round of the Downtown Revitalization Initiative (DRI), and the Villages of Falconer and Hamburg will each receive $4.5 million as the Western New York winners of the fourth round of NY Forward. For Round 9 of the DRI and Round 4 of the NY Forward Program, each of the state’s 10 economic development regions is being awarded $10 million from each program, for a total state commitment of $200 million in funding and investments to help communities boost their economies by transforming downtowns into vibrant neighborhoods. To date, total investments in the DRI and NY Forward have reached $1.4 billion.

“When we invest in our neighborhoods, we invest in our communities — that is a foundational principle of local government power to create lasting change,” Governor Hochul said. “As a daughter of Buffalo — and one proud Buffalo Bills fan — I’ve represented Western New York for decades and seen how communities have grown when time and money were dedicated to them. Jamestown, Falconer and Hamburg have exciting futures ahead, and I’m eager to see how the very region I grew up in will continue to expand its downtowns, welcoming current and new visitors to lively shopping scenes and new outdoor recreational spaces.”

To receive funding from either the DRI or NY Forward program, localities must be certified under Governor Hochul's Pro-Housing Communities Program, which recognizes and rewards municipalities actively working to unlock their housing potential and encourages others to follow suit. After becoming certified, localities have exclusive access to up to $750 million in discretionary state funding, including DRI and NY Forward. Since the launch of the Pro-Housing Communities Program, funds awarded to Pro-Housing Communities throughout the state have supported up to 20,000 more homes. To date, more than 420 communities across New York have been certified.

Many of the projects funded through the DRI and NY Forward support Governor Hochul’s affordability agenda. The DRI has invested in the creation of more than 5,000 units of housing — more than 2,000 of which are affordable or workforce housing. The programs committed $9 million to 12 projects that provide affordable or free childcare and childcare worker training. The DRI and NY Forward have also invested in the creation of public parks, public art — such as murals and sculptures – and art, music and cultural venues that provide free outdoor recreation and entertainment opportunities.

$10 Million Downtown Revitalization Initiative Award for City of Jamestown

The City of Jamestown has once again been selected as the winner for Western New York, after it was named the first winner for the region in 2016. Known as the “Prettiest, Grittiest, Big Little City,” Jamestown is a community rooted in resilience, creativity and a deep sense of civic pride. Its rich industrial heritage continues to shape a future built on innovation, culture, and opportunity. Strategic investments and strong partnerships have helped transform the City’s downtown, spurring new housing, business development and vibrant public spaces. Anchors such as the National Comedy Center have elevated Jamestown’s national profile while energizing its cultural economy. Building on the success of its first DRI award, the City’s next phase of revitalization will extend from its historic core to the shores of the Chadakoin River. This “Core to Shore” vision will connect downtown’s commercial, residential and cultural assets with its growing waterfront district. Guided by inclusive planning and bold community partnerships, Jamestown continues to build a welcoming City where residents, businesses and visitors alike can thrive.

$4.5 Million NY Forward Award for Village of Falconer

Nestled along the banks of the Chadakoin River and Moon Brook, Falconer is a close-knit community where neighbors know one another and local businesses remain at the heart of village life. Despite some recent setbacks, including devastating fires that damaged much of its historic downtown core, the Village has shown remarkable resilience and determination to build back stronger than before. Guided by proactive planning and community leadership, the Village is working to transform its Main Street corridor into a lively, walkable district filled with new businesses, housing opportunities and inviting public spaces. Local parks, waterfront access and cultural programming help define the Village’s strong sense of place while enhancing quality of life for residents and visitors alike. With momentum already underway from recent small business development and growing regional industries, Falconer is well-positioned to expand economic opportunity while preserving its welcoming character. NY Forward funding will help the Village breathe new life into underutilized spaces, strengthen its downtown economy and enhance community gathering places. Through this investment, Falconer is ready to build a resilient, inclusive downtown that reflects the pride and determination of the community that calls it home.

$4.5 Million NY Forward Award for Village of Hamburg

Just 20 minutes south of Buffalo, the Village of Hamburg is a regional hub of Western New York, known for its vibrant and walkable downtown; excellent schools; and year-round family-friendly events. The Village’s existence is directly tied to Eighteenmile Creek, where early grist mills helped establish the community as a commercial center for surrounding farming communities more than two centuries ago. Today, the historic district around Main and Buffalo Streets remains the heart of Village life, filled with locally owned shops, restaurants and gathering spaces. Continued investment and strong community collaboration have helped revitalize the area while maintaining the Village’s welcoming character. Hamburg is also embracing opportunities to better connect its thriving downtown with nearby natural spaces, creating new possibilities for recreation and ecotourism. With active public engagement and a growing arts and small business scene, the Village continues to evolve while honoring its historic roots. Through NY Forward, Hamburg is prepared to build on this momentum, allowing the Village to enhance public spaces, support local businesses, and create a downtown experience that attracts residents and visitors for years to come.

The City of Jamestown joins Olean, Lockport, Niagara Falls’ Bridge District, Downtown North Tonawanda, Buffalo’s Broadway-Fillmore Neighborhood, Dunkirk, Tonawanda and Cattaraugus as winners of the DRI for Western New York, while the Villages of Falconer and Hamburg join Westfield, Angola, West Falls, Gowanda, Lancaster and Wellsville as NY Forward winners for Western New York.

New York Secretary of State Walter T. Mosley said, “The future is bright for these Western New York communities! In this latest round of DRI and NY Forward funding, Jamestown, Falconer, and Hamburg will now have the opportunity to hand select projects for funding that will make the changes in their downtowns that their residents need. We have seen time and time again that investing in downtown communities leads to both economic growth and better quality of life for residents. Thanks to Governor Hochul for supporting these two programs that are game-changing for our state and the region in so many ways.”

Empire State Development President, CEO and Commissioner Hope Knight said, “New York is fueling a downtown renaissance across Western New York through the DRI and NY Forward initiatives. Today’s awards build on Jamestown’s Round 1 success—reconnecting its historic core to the Chadakoin River—while revitalizing the Main Streets of Falconer and Hamburg. These targeted investments will transform underutilized spaces into vibrant hubs, attract new businesses, and drive sustainable growth for generations to come.”

New York State Homes and Community Renewal Commissioner RuthAnne Visnauskas said, “Through the Downtown Revitalization Initiative and NY Forward, Homes and Community Renewal is partnering with communities across Western New York to turn their ambitious downtown visions into tangible progress that includes new housing opportunities. The $19 million awarded to Jamestown, Falconer, and Hamburg will catalyze the creation of vibrant, mixed-use downtowns with new homes, expanded small business activity, and welcoming public spaces that residents can be proud of. By tying these investments to the Pro-Housing Communities Program, we are ensuring that revitalization efforts directly expand housing supply and advance affordability. These projects will deliver stronger, more inclusive neighborhoods where people can live, work, and thrive for generations to come.”

New York State Energy Research and Development Authority President and CEO Doreen M. Harris said, "New York State is prioritizing affordability while working towards revitalizing downtowns across the state. These strategic investments in Jamestown, Falconer and Hamburg will help to ensure that Western New York communities are continuing to grow and be a place where families, businesses and communities can thrive."

Western New York Regional Economic Development Council Co-Chairs Eric Reich and Steve Stoute said, “The Western New York Regional Economic Development Council is proud to support Jamestown, Falconer, and Hamburg as they take this transformative step forward. These awards are a testament to the collaboration of local leaders and residents and will empower these communities to realize their unique visions for growth. From revitalizing Jamestown’s riverfront and urban core to enhancing the ‘Main Streets’ of Falconer and Hamburg, these projects will create a ripple effect of prosperity across our region. We are grateful to Governor Kathy Hochul for her steadfast support through the Downtown Revitalization Initiative and NY Forward, and we look forward to seeing the transformative outcomes of these investments.”

Assemblymember Jon D. Rivera said, “The Village of Hamburg has worked tirelessly to preserve its historic charm while building a vibrant, welcoming downtown that supports local businesses, attracts visitors, and strengthens our community. This $4.5 million NY Forward award is a tremendous investment in Hamburg’s future and will help create new opportunities for economic growth, public spaces, and connections to the natural assets that make our village so special. I congratulate Mayor Kevin Caruana, the Village Board, community stakeholders, and residents whose vision and dedication helped make this achievement possible.”

City of Jamestown Mayor Kimberly Ecklund said, “We thank Governor Kathy Hochul, Empire State Development, the Regional Economic Development Council, and the New York State Downtown Revitalization Initiative program team for selecting Jamestown as a Round 9 DRI recipient. Jamestown continues to build strong momentum, with key projects advancing across our downtown–waterfront through coordinated public, private, and nonprofit efforts. This award builds on that progress and will accelerate redevelopment, move projects from planning into implementation, and support continued growth across housing, public space, and private investment.”

Village of Falconer Mayor James Jaroszynski said, “We are incredibly grateful to Governor Hochul and New York State for investing in the Village of Falconer’s future. This New York Forward award recognizes the strength, resilience, and potential of our community, and it will help us build a more vibrant downtown, support local businesses, and create new opportunities for residents and visitors alike.”

Village of Hamburg Mayor Thomas P. Tallman said, “The Village of Hamburg is thrilled and honored for Governor Kathy Hochul and the State of New York to award us the NY Forward award this year. The partnership of the State will allow us to do important developments in our Village to benefit our residents and surrounding communities. With the State’s support we will continue to build on our reputation as the most walkable community in the area. We will also maximize our location next to the creek.”

Jamestown, Falconer and Hamburg will now begin the process of developing a Strategic Investment Plan to revitalize their downtowns. A Local Planning Committee made up of municipal representatives, community leaders and other stakeholders will lead the eﬀort, supported by a team of private sector experts and state planners. The Strategic Investment Plan will guide the investment of DRI and NY Forward grant funds in revitalization projects that are poised for implementation and will advance the community’s vision for their downtown so that it can leverage and expand upon the state's investment.

The Western New York Regional Economic Development Council conducted a thorough and competitive review process of proposals submitted from communities throughout the region and considered all criteria before recommending these communities as nominees.

About the Downtown Revitalization Initiative

The Downtown Revitalization Initiative was created in 2016 to accelerate and expand the revitalization of downtowns and neighborhoods in all ten regions of the state to serve as centers of activity and catalysts for investment. Led by the Department of State with assistance from Empire State Development, Homes and Community Renewal and NYSERDA, the DRI represents an unprecedented and innovative "plan-then-act" strategy that couples strategic planning with immediate implementation and results in compact, walkable downtowns that are a key ingredient to helping New York State rebuild its economy from the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic, as well as help reduce emissions by promoting the use of public transit and reducing dependence on private vehicles. Through nine rounds, the DRI will have awarded a total of $1 billion to 99 communities across every region of the State. The FY 2027 Enacted Budget provides $100 million for the program.

About the NY Forward Program

First announced as part of the 2022 Budget, Governor Hochul created the NY Forward program to build on the momentum created by the DRI. The program works in concert with the DRI to accelerate and expand the revitalization of smaller and rural downtowns throughout the State so that all communities can benefit from the State’s revitalization efforts, regardless of size, character, needs and challenges.

NY Forward communities are supported by a professional planning consultant and team of State agency experts led by DOS to develop a Strategic Investment Plan that includes a slate of transformative, complementary and readily implementable projects. NY Forward projects are appropriately scaled to the size of each community; projects may include building renovation and redevelopment, new construction or creation of new or improved public spaces and other projects that enhance specific cultural and historical qualities that define and distinguish the small-town charm that defines these municipalities. Through four rounds, the NY Forward program will have awarded a total of $340 million to 77 communities across every region of the State. The FY 2027 Enacted Budget provides $100 million in funding toward NY Forward.