Towering Media Releases React Checkout Pro for Magento 2 Merchants

Towering Media announces React Checkout Pro, a high-performance Hyvä-compatible checkout extension for Magento 2 merchants.

CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, June 13, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- June 12, 2026 — Towering Media Co., a Chicago-based Magento 2 and Adobe Commerce development agency, today announced the availability of React Checkout Pro , a high-performance custom checkout extension built for Magento 2 merchants who need faster page loads, modern UX, and seamless Hyvä compatibility.Learn more and purchase at: https://toweringmedia.com/magento-2-react-checkout-pro React Checkout Pro replaces Magento's default Luma checkout with a React-powered experience designed for conversion. The extension supports one-page and multi-step checkout flows, real-time cart updates, address autocomplete, saved payment methods, and native integration with Hyvä storefronts. Merchants running Adobe Commerce or Magento Open Source can deploy React Checkout Pro without rebuilding their entire theme."Magento checkout is often the slowest page in the funnel, and every second of delay costs revenue," said Branden Thomas, founder of Towering Media. "We built React Checkout Pro because our agency clients needed a checkout that matches Hyvä performance standards without a six-month custom build. This extension delivers sub-second interactions and a mobile-first experience out of the box."Key features include Hyvä-native styling hooks, support for major payment gateways, guest and registered checkout, configurable shipping and billing steps, and admin controls for branding and layout. React Checkout Pro is available now at toweringmedia.com with documentation and installation support from Towering Media's certified Magento developers.About Towering Media Co.: Chicago-based Magento 2 and Adobe Commerce development agency since 2008. Hyvä Bronze Partner. https://toweringmedia.com Contact: Branden Thomas | branden@toweringmedia.com | (773) 466-2454

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