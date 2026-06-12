June Legislative and Community Updates

I introduced a bipartisan three-bill package with state Rep. Doug Wozniak to strengthen Michigan’s bottle return system, improve consumer access to deposit refunds and provide clearer guidance to retailers.

A constituent raised this issue after being unable to return bottles and cans they already paid a deposit on, and for many families, that 10-cent refund adds up. Michigan’s bottle deposit law has long been a national model, but as more residents report being turned away or limited to narrow return windows, it’s clear we need straightforward protections to make the system work the way people expect it to work.

House Bill 6053 (Rep. Rogers) would establish designated hours for bottle return access so consumers have a convenient way to return eligible containers and receive their deposit refund, generally between 8 a.m. and 11 p.m. (or during the dealer’s normal hours if they don’t operate that full period). House Bill 6054 (Rep. Wozniak) would require counter redemption when reverse vending machines are unavailable and create a Consumer Bottle Bill of Rights sign so customers understand when and how they can return eligible containers, with the Attorney General providing notice and a chance to fix problems before fines apply. House Bill 6055 (Rep. Wozniak) would require the Attorney General to send an annual written notice to every dealer outlining obligations under the Bottle Deposit Law and how to contact the Consumer Protection Division.

Together, these are common-sense reforms that protect consumers, provide clarity for retailers, and help boost return rates back toward the levels Michigan saw prior to 2020.