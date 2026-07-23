Kalamazoo County Commission Unanimously Supports Rep. Rogers’ Legislation to Add Two Judgeships

LANSING, Mich., July 23, 2026 — On Tuesday, the Kalamazoo County Board of Commissioners unanimously approved a resolution supporting legislation sponsored by state Rep. Julie M. Rogers (D-Kalamazoo) to add two judgeships to Kalamazoo County’s court system.

House Bill 5870 would authorize one additional judge for the Ninth Circuit Court and one additional judge for the Eighth District Court. The legislation was introduced in response to the State Court Administrative Office’s Judicial Resources Recommendations released in December 2025, which found that Kalamazoo County needs additional judicial capacity and that its judges are currently handling an average workload of approximately 119%.

“The unanimous support of the Kalamazoo County Board of Commissioners sends a clear message that our community recognizes the strain facing our local courts and is ready to work together on a solution,” Rogers said. “A 119% workload means people are waiting longer for decisions that can affect their families, safety, housing and employment. This is ultimately about justice; every person who comes before our courts deserves to have their case heard fairly, efficiently and without unnecessary delay. I am grateful to the commissioners for their support and will continue working with my colleagues in Lansing to move this legislation forward.”

Court backlogs can affect people involved in criminal, civil and family court proceedings, including residents awaiting decisions involving child custody, personal protection, housing disputes, criminal charges and other significant legal matters. Adding judicial capacity would help courts manage their caseloads, reduce unnecessary delays and provide more timely access to justice.

“This is a tremendous opportunity for Kalamazoo County to ensure our court system is efficient and fair. Thank you to our partners at the state, in particular Rep. Rogers, for fighting for our community at the state level,” said John Taylor, vice chair of the Kalamazoo County Board.

The State Court Administrative Office periodically reviews judicial workloads throughout Michigan and makes recommendations regarding where judgeships should be added or eliminated. Its most recent report recommended that Kalamazoo County receive both an additional circuit court judge and an additional district court judge.

House Bill 5870 was introduced on April 22 and has been referred to the House Committee on Judiciary, where it awaits further consideration.