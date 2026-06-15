One-Second Summer: Revomax Launches Beverage Bottle That Opens with One Hand in Under One Second

Revomax offers innovative, performance-driven beverage bottles for water, coffee, soda and more

Patented Flash Release™ technology replaces the traditional screw cap with a twist-free, leakproof system engineered for hot, cold, and carbonated beverages

By focusing on the cap, we completely re-engineered the way a bottle opens and closes to create an experience that is faster, easier and more enjoyable to use every day.” — Rui Zhou

COLUMBUS, OH, UNITED STATES, June 15, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Revomax , a start-up company that brings functional innovation to the everyday, today announced the U.S. launch of its line of insulated beverage bottles featuring a patented snap-in, snap-out, threadless cap system that replaces the traditional screw cap with a faster, one-handed alternative.While reusable beverage bottles have evolved in materials, insulation, and style, most still rely on the same threaded screw-cap design. The Revomax everyday carry beverage bottles are double-wall vacuum-insulated with a durable, 18/8 stainless steel body and stylish, sleek form. But what sets them apart is the oft-overlooked bottle cap.“Screw-top beverage bottles, and specifically the caps, have changed very little over the years,” said Rui Zhou, co-founder of Revomax. “By focusing on the cap, we completely re-engineered the way a bottle opens and closes to create an experience that is faster, easier and more enjoyable to use every day.”The result is a patented, threadless cap that opens at the press of a button in under a second. In addition, Revomax bottles have a built-in pressure release valve which allows them to safely handle carbonated beverages without leaks or spills. The bottles, with the proprietary BPA-free, threadless cap and double-walled insulation, are engineered for beverages people enjoy every day—from water and coffee to sparkling water, soda, cold brew, and beer—making it easy to carry their beverage of choice wherever they go.Rethinking How Bottles WorkAt the core of every Revomax bottle is the company’s patented Flash Release™ cap technology , which eliminates the traditional threaded screw-cap design, replacing it with a fast, intuitive snap-in, snap-out mechanism designed for real-world convenience—whether commuting, driving, working out, or multitasking throughout the day. A distinctive audible click confirms the bottle is securely closed.Key features across the Revomax bottle line include:• Patented Flash Release™ technology for one-handed opening in under one second;• Pressure-release valve that safely handles carbonated beverages;• Leakproof design built for everyday carry and travel with a removable classic top or a sport straw cap for sipping on the go;• Vacuum insulation to keep beverages cold for up to 36 hours and hot for up to 18 hours;• Durable bottle construction in 18/8 stainless steel or titanium, backed by a lifetime warranty against manufacturing defects; and• Easy-to-clean, dishwasher safe bottle and a BPA-free cap with removable parts.Pricing and availabilityThe Revomax product lineup includes eight colors in 20- and 32-ounce sizes within its Classic Series and Sports Series of stainless-steel bottles; and a premium 20-ounce Titanium Series, an ultra-lightweight bottle made with 99.9 percent titanium. Prices start at $30 for the 20-ounce Classic Series bottle. Revomax products are now widely available in the United States at revomax.com, Amazon and the TikTok Shop.About RevomaxRevomax, a Columbus, Ohio-based company that brings innovation to the everyday, offers performance-driven beverage bottles engineered to make hydration convenient and enjoyable. Revomax designs products that prioritize speed, versatility, and real-world usability. Its patented technology for beverage bottles replaces the traditional screw cap with a faster, one-handed system built for modern lifestyles and a wide range of beverages, including carbonated drinks. With a growing global footprint, Revomax is redefining expectations for modern drinkware. For more information, visit revomax.com.# # #

Revomax announces the U.S. launch of its revolutionary line of bottles with a patented, twist-free, leakproof cap to carry hot, cold, and carbonated beverages

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